Installer acquired, rebranded

SSY (Security Solutions Yes Ltd) has been acquired and rebranded as Hawthorne. The Norwich-based business delivers CCTV, fire detection and access control systems to commercial and private clients across East Anglia and beyond. The firm is seeing a growing focus on data centres, alongside food production facilities, recycling sites and large commercial estates; while also providing systems for high-value private residences and estates.

Dr Andrew Threadgold, the new co-owner and director of Hawthorne, said: “SSY built a strong operational foundation over two decades. Our aim now is to strengthen Hawthorne’s position in sectors where reliability, compliance and system resilience are essential, particularly in environments such as data centres where uptime is critical.”

Dr Threadgold is a serial entrepreneur and former medical doctor whose wider business interests span healthcare, property and hospitality. He said security and fire protection represent a natural extension into essential building systems and infrastructure resilience.

Pictured left to right are Ashley Smith (engineer), Kristian Chase (engineer), Leanne Osborne (general manager), and Andrew Threadgold.