Cricket sponsor

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, February 19, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Network Engineer – Smart Building technology. Gatwick! / Gatwick, UK
Service Engineer / Robin Hill Farm, Mead Ln, Reading RG8 9NZ, United Kingdom
Senior Service Engineer / Amersham, UK
Site Manager / North West London
Bid Writer / England
Fire and Security Project Manager / England
Managing Director / England
Fire & Security Operations Manager / England
Security Design Engineer / England
Fibre Splicer / England
Post a Job Ad
Guarding

Cricket sponsor

by Mark Rowe

The Northern Ireland-based guarding contractor Mercury Security & Facilities Management (MSFM) is the new sponsor of the Northern Cricket Union (NCU) Senior Leagues.

Based in Lisburn, with offices in Dublin, Limerick and London, Mercury will have naming rights across NCU’s senior leagues in a three-year partnership. All competitions rebranded under the Mercury name – the Men’s Premier League, Sections 1, 2 and 3, the Women’s Premier League and Women’s Senior League Section 1. Pictured launching the sponsorship at Stormont outside Belfast are (centre) NCU Chief Executive Callum Atkinson and Mercury Managing Director Liam Cullen; with representatives from the winners of last season’s NCU senior leagues (from left) Vijay Santhanam (Dunmurry Cricket Club), Andrew McCavera (Saintfield CC), Emma McMurray (Waringstown Cricket Club), Cade Carmichael (Instonians CC), Prince Sharma (Carrickfergus CC) and April Linton (Instonians CC).

Liam Cullen said: “Cricket has a remarkable ability to bring people together, build connections, and give young people the confidence and opportunities they need to grow — both on and off the field.  Supporting the Northern Cricket Union allows us to play a part in strengthening those community bonds and contributing to something that genuinely enriches lives. This partnership reflects our belief in the power of sport to unite, inspire, and create lasting positive impact.

“We look forward to working closely with the NCU as it continues to develop clear pathways from grassroots to senior cricket and to champion the growth of both men’s and women’s cricket across Northern Ireland.”

The agreement came about after discussions between Mercury and NCU Domestic Director Alan Waite, and was formalised after NCU Chief Executive Callum Atkinson and NCU Domestic Director Alan Waite met with Mercury’s Frank and Liam Cullen.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close