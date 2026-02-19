Cricket sponsor

The Northern Ireland-based guarding contractor Mercury Security & Facilities Management (MSFM) is the new sponsor of the Northern Cricket Union (NCU) Senior Leagues.

Based in Lisburn, with offices in Dublin, Limerick and London, Mercury will have naming rights across NCU’s senior leagues in a three-year partnership. All competitions rebranded under the Mercury name – the Men’s Premier League, Sections 1, 2 and 3, the Women’s Premier League and Women’s Senior League Section 1. Pictured launching the sponsorship at Stormont outside Belfast are (centre) NCU Chief Executive Callum Atkinson and Mercury Managing Director Liam Cullen; with representatives from the winners of last season’s NCU senior leagues (from left) Vijay Santhanam (Dunmurry Cricket Club), Andrew McCavera (Saintfield CC), Emma McMurray (Waringstown Cricket Club), Cade Carmichael (Instonians CC), Prince Sharma (Carrickfergus CC) and April Linton (Instonians CC).

Liam Cullen said: “Cricket has a remarkable ability to bring people together, build connections, and give young people the confidence and opportunities they need to grow — both on and off the field. Supporting the Northern Cricket Union allows us to play a part in strengthening those community bonds and contributing to something that genuinely enriches lives. This partnership reflects our belief in the power of sport to unite, inspire, and create lasting positive impact.

“We look forward to working closely with the NCU as it continues to develop clear pathways from grassroots to senior cricket and to champion the growth of both men’s and women’s cricket across Northern Ireland.”

The agreement came about after discussions between Mercury and NCU Domestic Director Alan Waite, and was formalised after NCU Chief Executive Callum Atkinson and NCU Domestic Director Alan Waite met with Mercury’s Frank and Liam Cullen.