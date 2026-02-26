ENTRO Service enters UK

The German fire and security and entrance product company ENTRO Service Group (ENTRO) reports its entry into the UK through partnerships with Bi-Fold Rolfe and Aberdeen Alarm Company. With some 350 employees across Europe, ENTRO says it’s building a group of businesses.

With these transactions completed in 2026, ENTRO is setting up its UK operations with five locations, about 100 employees and around 10 million euros in annual revenue. According to the firm its model focuses on partnership and continuity. Both companies will retain their brands, leadership teams and operational responsibility, while benefiting within the wider group and with access to support in areas such as HR, procurement, digitalisation and commercial development.

About Bi-Fold Rolfe

Founded by Peter Graham, Bi-Fold Rolfe is a specialist in industrial, commercial and retail door and shutters in Southampton. With around 30 employees, the company provides installation, repair, servicing and maintenance of entrance systems, including industrial doors, roller shutters and automatic doors. The partnership forms part of a staged succession, offering continuity for employees and customers. Peter Graham will remain involved during the transition period to support a handover. Peter Graham said: “Bi-Fold Rolfe has built its reputation on quality, reliability and long-term customer relationships. Partnering with ENTRO secures the future of the business and provides the structure and support for its next stage of growth.”

Aberdeen Alarm Company

Founded by Philip Lever and Gordon Brooks, Aberdeen Alarm Company (AAC) has grown to more than 60 employees and locations in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Inverness and Edinburgh. The company installs, services and maintains fire detection and alarm systems, intruder alarms, CCTV and access control. Philip Lever said: “We were looking for a partner who understands our market and values long-term relationships. ENTRO provides strategic clarity and operational support while allowing us to continue leading the business and building on our strong position in Scotland.”