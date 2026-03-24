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April 2026

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Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Alarms

SSAIB at The Security Event

by Mark Rowe

The certification bodies for the fire and security industry the SSAIB is a show partner for The Security Event at the NEC, running from Tuesday to Thursday, April 28 to 30, 2026.

SSAIB will be exhibiting at stand 4/L10, as an opportunity for visitors to engage with the inspectorate and learn more about third-party certification. The SSAIB will be there all three days and will welcome anyone with an interest in certification to come and speak. Whether you are new to certification, looking to achieve your first approval, or aiming to expand your existing scope, SSAIB is here to support you every step of the way, it adds. It can discuss its range of certification schemes across:

Fire

Supporting organisations working across fire detection and alarm systems, extinguishers and other life safety services, including third-party certification across a range of BAFE schemes to help demonstrate competence and compliance to recognised industry standards.

Security

Covering intruder alarms, VSS (video surveillance), access control and other electronic security systems.

Monitoring

Certification for organisations providing alarm receiving centre (ARC) and remote monitoring services.

Security Services

Including manned guarding and related security service provisions, with SSAIB also acting as an SIA Approved Contractor Scheme (ACS) assessing body.

Management Systems

Including ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety) and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), supporting continual improvement and operational excellence.

Entry is free; visitors have to register beforehand. A ticket gets you entry also to co-located events covering health and safety, fire safety, cyber, and the workplace. Visit https://www.thesecurityevent.co.uk/.

Photo by Mark Rowe; Birmingham NEC.

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