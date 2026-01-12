Ranger acquisition in south

The installer Ranger Fire and Security has completed its first acquisition of 2026 with Gillingham, Dorset-based based alarm and security firm Partnership Fire and Security.

Partnership was set up in 1999 and has grown to cover more than 3,000 customers across Shaftesbury, Dorset and the south coast. Besides engineers and administrative staff, the firm has a full-time alarm servicing and maintenance department. Its services include intruder and fire alarms to design, installation, monitoring and 24-hour call outs. The team carry out projects through all stages, from design to completion, and have numerous certificates of excellence and quality control to BAFE and SSAIB standards.

The deal marks Ranger Fire and Security’s 14th acquisition since launching in February 2024 and is its second acquisition in the South West alongside last year’s acquisition of Plymouth’s Universal Fire and Security Ltd . Pictured left to right: Ian Teader, Group Managing Director of Ranger Fire and Security, Nick Ogle, Managing Director of Partnership and Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger.

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, said: “Partnership Fire and Security marks our first acquisition of the year. We are delighted for them to become the latest addition to the team and bring their acute knowledge of the alarm and security sector to the Group.”

“This is our second acquisition in the South West as we continue to build out our footprint and service lines across the UK and Ireland. With many more announcements lined up for 2026, we are excited for what the coming year will bring for Ranger.”

Nick Ogle, Managing Director of Partnership Fire and Security: “Over the past 27 years, we have worked hard to become one of the top choices for both businesses and high net worth properties across the South of England when it comes to the design and installation of fire alarm protection and security systems. We see the value in not rushing the installation process to ensure we are offering the best possible service, which leads to customers maintaining their systems through us throughout their lifecycle and beyond.”

“We pride ourselves on our customer service and as part of the Ranger Group we are looking forward to working with other experts across the fire and security sector to reach even more customers in the area and further afield.”

About Ranger Group