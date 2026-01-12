Ranger acquisition in south

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, January 12, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Technical Sales – Sprinklers / Remote/Dorset
Technical Surveyor – Fire and Security / Poole
Project Manager / North London
Senior Engineer / Watford
Security Installation Engineer / England
Design Engineer / England
Fire Extinguisher Engineer / HP9, Jordans, Buckinghamshire
Fire/ Security Service Engineer / Bristol
Fire/ Security Service Engineer / Yeovil
Security Systems Engineer / England
Post a Job Ad
Alarms

Ranger acquisition in south

by Mark Rowe

The installer Ranger Fire and Security has completed its first acquisition of 2026 with Gillingham, Dorset-based based alarm and security firm Partnership Fire and Security.

Partnership was set up in 1999 and has grown to cover more than 3,000 customers across Shaftesbury, Dorset and the south coast. Besides engineers and administrative staff, the firm has a full-time alarm servicing and maintenance department. Its services include intruder and fire alarms to design, installation, monitoring and 24-hour call outs. The team carry out projects through all stages, from design to completion, and have numerous certificates of excellence and quality control to BAFE and SSAIB standards.

The deal marks Ranger Fire and Security’s 14th acquisition since launching in February 2024 and is its second acquisition in the South West alongside last year’s acquisition of Plymouth’s Universal Fire and Security Ltd. Pictured left to right: Ian Teader, Group Managing Director of Ranger Fire and Security, Nick Ogle, Managing Director of Partnership and Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger.

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, said: “Partnership Fire and Security marks our first acquisition of the year. We are delighted for them to become the latest addition to the team and bring their acute knowledge of the alarm and security sector to the Group.”

“This is our second acquisition in the South West as we continue to build out our footprint and service lines across the UK and Ireland. With many more announcements lined up for 2026, we are excited for what the coming year will bring for Ranger.”

Nick Ogle, Managing Director of Partnership Fire and Security: “Over the past 27 years, we have worked hard to become one of the top choices for both businesses and high net worth properties across the South of England when it comes to the design and installation of fire alarm protection and security systems. We see the value in not rushing the installation process to ensure we are offering the best possible service, which leads to customers maintaining their systems through us throughout their lifecycle and beyond.”

“We pride ourselves on our customer service and as part of the Ranger Group we are looking forward to working with other experts across the fire and security sector to reach even more customers in the area and further afield.”

About Ranger Group

The firm – its aim, to build a national service – has backing from Hyperion Equity Partners. Businesses interested in discussing joining the Ranger group can find out more on the acquisitions and partnerships page of the Ranger website.  Visit: https://www.rangerfs.com.

Related News

  • Alarms

    Head of buying, technical

    by Mark Rowe

    The intruder alarm manufacturer HKC has announced Pille Murgelj as the new of Head of Buying, and Ian Moore has been promoted…

  • Alarms

    Shutdown of 2G and 3G

    by Mark Rowe

    2G and 3G are being phased out – what happens next? writes Nicholas Whiting, pictured, VP Alarm Signalling, AddSecure UK. The ongoing…

  • Alarms

    London Construction Awards

    by Mark Rowe

    A wireless mains-powered fire detector — FireProtect 2 AC (Heat/Smoke/CO) — from product manufacturer Ajax Systems has been named runner-up in the…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close