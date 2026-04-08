QR code, RFID reader

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

April 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Safety & Security Support Engineer – Site based / London, UK
Technical Systems Designer – North / Leeds, UK
Estimator / London, UK
Safety & Security Engineer – Newcastle / Newcastle - Cramlington
Gate and Barrier Service Engineer – South / UK
Gate and Barrier Service Engineer – Midlands / UK
Project Engineer / London, UK
Automation Engineer – Gates, Roller Shutters, Barriers / Uxbridge, UK
Senior Fire Fault and Commissioning Engineer – London & Home Counties / St Albans, UK
Safety & Security Engineer – Reading / Camberley, UK
Post a Job Ad
Biometrics

QR code, RFID reader

by Mark Rowe

Suprema has launched XPass Q2, an intelligent QR/RFID reader.

As the biometric access control product manufacturer says, QR codes have become a standard credential for visitors and ticket holders whether printed or presented on mobile. Hence XPass Q2 combines QR and barcode authentication with radio frequency identification (RFID) card and BLE/NFC mobile credentials in a single device. Operators can manage employees, visitors, members, and ticket holders through one reader, which can cut out separate devices or dedicated lanes at an entrance.

XPass Q2 features a scanning module for reads across varying lighting conditions and presentation distances, the firm adds. For the maintaining of throughput the reader has LED indicators and adaptive audio feedback. Its IP65-rated design makes the product suitable the firm adds for indoor lobbies and outdoor gates.

XPass Q2 works with the company’s BioStar X biometric access platform, giving operators control over visitor workflows, membership access, and ticketing. Third-party visitor management and ticketing platforms can connect via BioStar X API to build workflows such as pre-registration and credential issuance, real-time access logging and compliance reporting. The device also reads standard barcodes, so as to work with ticketing systems. For operators looking to extend QR capabilities beyond static codes, CLUe, Suprema’s open cloud integration platform, provides an integration path to further credential use cases, the company adds.

Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc, said: “QR codes have become the standard credential for visitors and ticket holders, yet most facilities are still running readers that treat QR as an afterthought. XPass Q2 was designed the other way around delivering the performance and simplicity operators need to confidently manage every user type from a single device.”

Related News

Close