QR code, RFID reader

Suprema has launched XPass Q2, an intelligent QR/RFID reader.

As the biometric access control product manufacturer says, QR codes have become a standard credential for visitors and ticket holders whether printed or presented on mobile. Hence XPass Q2 combines QR and barcode authentication with radio frequency identification (RFID) card and BLE/NFC mobile credentials in a single device. Operators can manage employees, visitors, members, and ticket holders through one reader, which can cut out separate devices or dedicated lanes at an entrance.

XPass Q2 features a scanning module for reads across varying lighting conditions and presentation distances, the firm adds. For the maintaining of throughput the reader has LED indicators and adaptive audio feedback. Its IP65-rated design makes the product suitable the firm adds for indoor lobbies and outdoor gates.

XPass Q2 works with the company’s BioStar X biometric access platform, giving operators control over visitor workflows, membership access, and ticketing. Third-party visitor management and ticketing platforms can connect via BioStar X API to build workflows such as pre-registration and credential issuance, real-time access logging and compliance reporting. The device also reads standard barcodes, so as to work with ticketing systems. For operators looking to extend QR capabilities beyond static codes, CLUe, Suprema’s open cloud integration platform, provides an integration path to further credential use cases, the company adds.

Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc, said: “QR codes have become the standard credential for visitors and ticket holders, yet most facilities are still running readers that treat QR as an afterthought. XPass Q2 was designed the other way around delivering the performance and simplicity operators need to confidently manage every user type from a single device.”