At the ISC West 2026 exhibition in Las Vegas, the Taiwanese manufacturer Vivotek has launched the Chroma24 low-light, colour AI camera series. It’s due to be available in mid-2026.

Diro Fanchiang, Director of the Product Planning Division at the firm. said: “In extremely low-light nighttime environments, Chroma24 features advanced imaging, combining comprehensive upgrades to lenses and image sensors with AI-enhanced imaging technology to deliver clear, stable, full-colour images, without the need for infra-red or white-light illumination. Chroma24 ensures clear visibility and accurate details at night, allowing rapid identification of critical details. By eliminating the need for supplemental lighting, this solution provides quiet, unobtrusive protection while also reducing power consumption and minimizing impact on people, ecosystems, and the environment.”

Even in low-light conditions, the cameras output clear images with colour and extremely low noise, ensuring sharp details in nighttime footage, the developers say. In dynamic scenes, the system suppresses motion blur and ghosting, while Wide Dynamic Range (WDR Pro) balances bright and dark areas. With the firm’s Deep Search, users can locate key footage by colour, person, or vehicle attributes, whether by day or night.

The makers say that the range is suited for settings with insufficient lighting, large coverage areas, or round-the-clock security needs, such as parks, campuses, suburban roads, and critical infrastructure, such as factories, warehouses, energy storage facilities, and solar power plants. It also supports hybrid cloud deployment and integration with the VORTEX cloud platform, offering real-time video, event management, and remote patrol capabilities. With VORTEX’s generative AI “Think Search”, users can enter text to retrieve night-time footage of individuals across multiple cameras. Chroma24 is first being introduced in mid-range turret camera models. The series will gradually expand to additional product lines, the firm adds.

Visit www.Vivotek.com.