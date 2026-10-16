SERAGE has launched its Premium+ CCTV camera range. The company says it’s combining AI, imaging performance and an additional layer of cybersecurity with Secure Boot.

Designed for the evolving demands of installations, the Premium+ range introduces features, including the latest C-Colour Sensor V2 with AI ISP for full-colour imaging in low light, alongside a dedicated 2.7 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for faster AI analytics.

The new range also supports multi-target recognition, enabling simultaneous detection and classification of people, vehicles and key attributes. Fire and smoke detection provides an extra layer of intelligent monitoring, while future AI capabilities, including fall detection, are planned through firmware updates.

Secure Boot

Secure Boot provides an extra layer of firmware-level security. That verifies trusted firmware during camera start-up, helping prevent unauthorised or modified software from running. This adds a safeguard against firmware tampering and helps with the security of connected CCTV installations, the manufacturer adds.

For installers, Secure Boot provides a security benefit to offer customers, combining intelligent surveillance with protection built into the camera’s start-up process. Visit www.serage.co.uk.