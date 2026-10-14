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Workforce Management

AI for protection of at-risk employees

by Mark Rowe

The software firm Vismo has announced Vismo AI, for the protection of users’ at-risk employees anywhere, while streamlining security processes end-to-end, add the developers.

As displayed at the GSX 2026 exhibition in Atlanta, Vismo AI allows security operations to ask “draw me a geo-fence,” and “show me where my people are”-  and more – and give advice to employees, via the Vismo Locate & Protect App on their phone or other device. Vismo CEO Tom Cowling, pictured, said: “Vismo AI answers are grounded in users organisations’ own data, live intelligence risk feeds and app users themselves. For added security, it doesn’t take answers from the open web.”

A live map interface overlays real-time employee GNSS location updates, global threat and incident feeds and weather alerts onto a central screen, for users – typically an organisation’s security team – to see if an employee is close to a developing real-world threat.

Cowling added: “Asking questions of Vismo AI and giving it instructions saves keying-in time and leads to rapid end-to-end information and data processing and management. The result is enhanced protection of at-risk employees, from giving advice on how to stay safe during an incident to providing updates about evacuation to a place of safety.”

Single message thread

Vismo AI can carry out all necessary actions, including geo-fencing and mass or personal notifications, in a single message thread.  “That’s a real step up in employee safety,” Cowling added, “thanks to security operations receiving incident alerts with Vismo AI giving named providers, severity levels and timestamps, and indications of accuracy.”

Interactions with Vismo AI are saved and named, allowing details of an incident to be picked up again – days later if necessary.

Last known address or location

Answers can give the last known address or location of a specific  employee, the time of that “fix”, the level of its accuracy and the battery strength of the employee’s phone or other device. A manager can instruct the AI to “take me there”, or “show me where my people are” on a map, with a pin highlighting their known, or last known, location. And the AI can give unprompted information, for example about a nearby Vismo advisory to app users or any employee on 5pc battery.

Cowling said: “Managers can ask what is happening in a country or region and in reply get active incidents grouped by risk level, with each item’s location, expected duration and what it means for employee safety and travel arrangements. That gives a detailed overview and saves a lot of time.”

For example, a manager can ask “List all my level 5 alerts in the gulf right now”.

Information and data security

Location and personnel data is never used by Vismo to train the underlying model of Vismo, the developers stress. Its AI is covered by the same certified information security management standard – ISO 27001 – as the rest of the platform.

About Vismo

Vismo is a specialist in tracking and security software including mass notification, as used by Fortune 500, FTSE 100 and other companies, NGOs and governments. More at https://www.vismo.com.

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