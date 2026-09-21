ISO 27001 certification

Dahua Technology UK & Ireland, the video surveillance technology firm, has achieved ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001) certification. That’s the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS) – for its UK operations.

The firm says this demonstrates Dahua’s commitment to information security management and provides independent recognition that its established data processes support effective risk management and cyber resilience, delivering across people, policies and technology. While Dahua already holds other global accreditations, it adds that the the UK business is now strengthening its local certification base to reflect the growing importance of information security to its customers and partners across the region. The company adds that it marks the first step in a wider UK-specific certifications the company is pursuing.

Werner Zheng, Director of Product and Solutions at Dahua Technology UK & Ireland, said: “Achieving ISO 27001 is about reviewing how we manage risk and handle data across the business, and having that independently assessed against a recognised framework. It recognises the strength of Dahua’s established information security system and our proactive commitment to continual review and improvement, reflecting the forward-thinking approach Dahua is known for. For our integrators and customers, that provides clear, verifiable assurance that our UK operations are aligned with globally recognised best practices. And it’s just the start, with further certifications in progress alongside continued investment in local security infrastructure and processes.”

Visit dahuasecurity.com/uk.