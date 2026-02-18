Hanwha Vision is releasing ConfigPro, a device management and configuration tool for use on large, multi-site security installations. According to the manufacturer, ConfigPro lets integrators and system designers configure, manage, and maintain thousands of devices from a centralised interface.

Built on a server-client architecture, the tool can reduce installation time and minimise on-site configuration errors, the developers say. Processing tasks are offloaded to a server, freeing workstations. Kevin Choi, product manager at Hanwha Vision, said: “Configuring devices one at a time is inefficient and impractical, especially in large-scale deployments. ConfigPro is a dedicated, enterprise-grade tool that allows multiple devices to be configured simultaneously, dramatically improving speed and eliminating the headaches typically associated with surveillance system management.”

Users can operate the tool as a stand-alone desktop app or connect client workstations to a centralised server for remote configuration across multiple sites. Client-server communication can be established over a local area network (LAN) or across remote networks via VPN or port-forwarded connections. Remote connectivity is enabled through the network infrastructure. Features include:

● Bulk Device Configuration : repetitive tasks through tag- and group-based batch configuration of cameras and security devices.

● Device Management : Provides access to detailed device settings, a multi-device viewer, enhanced automatic and manual device discovery and support for installing open platform applications such as WiseAI.

● Firmware Management : Supports manual and scheduled firmware updates that can run without interrupting configuration tasks.

● En gineered to support high device counts and large-scale, multi-location deployments.

● Configuration Controls : Includes security settings, network configuration, streaming profiles, device system settings, certificate handling, backup and restore functions, and centralised log search and backup.

● Web Viewer Access : Provides a seamless connection to device web interfaces from within ConfigPro.

The tool supports the device lifecycle from pre-sales planning through long-term operations. Future enhancements will extend the tool’s role earlier and later in the lifecycle, to allow integrators to import selected products from Hanwha Vision’s DesignPro during the design and planning phases. Upcoming integration with Hanwha Vision’s HealthPro will enable device health monitoring and lifecycle services after installation. Template-based configurations will also be introduced, allowing users to save and apply custom configurations at the same time across devices.