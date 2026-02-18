Hanwha Vision is releasing ConfigPro, a device management and configuration tool for use on large, multi-site security installations. According to the manufacturer, ConfigPro lets integrators and system designers configure, manage, and maintain thousands of devices from a centralised interface.
Built on a server-client architecture, the tool can reduce installation time and minimise on-site configuration errors, the developers say. Processing tasks are offloaded to a server, freeing workstations. Kevin Choi, product manager at Hanwha Vision, said: “Configuring devices one at a time is inefficient and impractical, especially in large-scale deployments. ConfigPro is a dedicated, enterprise-grade tool that allows multiple devices to be configured simultaneously, dramatically improving speed and eliminating the headaches typically associated with surveillance system management.”
Users can operate the tool as a stand-alone desktop app or connect client workstations to a centralised server for remote configuration across multiple sites. Client-server communication can be established over a local area network (LAN) or across remote networks via VPN or port-forwarded connections. Remote connectivity is enabled through the network infrastructure. Features include:
The tool supports the device lifecycle from pre-sales planning through long-term operations. Future enhancements will extend the tool’s role earlier and later in the lifecycle, to allow integrators to import selected products from Hanwha Vision’s DesignPro during the design and planning phases. Upcoming integration with Hanwha Vision’s HealthPro will enable device health monitoring and lifecycle services after installation. Template-based configurations will also be introduced, allowing users to save and apply custom configurations at the same time across devices.