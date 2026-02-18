Configuration tool

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Commissioning and Service Engineer / UK HQ
Refrigeration Engineer – North East / North East
Refrigeration Engineer – Leeds / Leeds
Project Engineer / West Midlands
Bids & Proposal Manager / Nottinghamshire
General Manager / Reading
Operations Manager – Security / UK - City of London
Safety & Security Engineer – Service (Birmingham) / Birmingham, UK
Site Based Security Engineer / London
Industrial Refrigeration Engineer / North and South
Post a Job Ad
CCTV

Configuration tool

by Mark Rowe

Hanwha Vision is releasing ConfigPro, a device management and configuration tool for use on large, multi-site security installations. According to the manufacturer, ConfigPro lets integrators and system designers configure, manage, and maintain thousands of devices from a centralised interface.

Built on a server-client architecture, the tool can reduce installation time and minimise on-site configuration errors, the developers say. Processing tasks are offloaded to a server, freeing workstations. Kevin Choi, product manager at Hanwha Vision, said: “Configuring devices one at a time is inefficient and impractical, especially in large-scale deployments. ConfigPro is a dedicated, enterprise-grade tool that allows multiple devices to be configured simultaneously, dramatically improving speed and eliminating the headaches typically associated with surveillance system management.”

Users can operate the tool as a stand-alone desktop app or connect client workstations to a centralised server for remote configuration across multiple sites.  Client-server communication can be established over a local area network (LAN) or across remote networks via VPN or port-forwarded connections. Remote connectivity is enabled through the network infrastructure. Features include:

Bulk Device Configuration: repetitive tasks through tag- and group-based batch configuration of cameras and security devices.
 Device Management: Provides access to detailed device settings, a multi-device viewer, enhanced automatic and manual device discovery and support for installing open platform applications such as WiseAI.
Firmware Management: Supports manual and scheduled firmware updates that can run without interrupting configuration tasks.
Engineered to support high device counts and large-scale, multi-location deployments.
 Configuration Controls: Includes security settings, network configuration, streaming profiles, device system settings, certificate handling, backup and restore functions, and centralised log search and backup.
 Web Viewer Access: Provides a seamless connection to device web interfaces from within ConfigPro.

The tool supports the device lifecycle from pre-sales planning through long-term operations. Future enhancements will extend the tool’s role earlier and later in the lifecycle, to allow integrators to import selected products from Hanwha Vision’s DesignPro during the design and planning phases. Upcoming integration with Hanwha Vision’s HealthPro will enable device health monitoring and lifecycle services after installation. Template-based configurations will also be introduced, allowing users to save and apply custom configurations at the same time across devices.

Related News

  • CCTV

    Product and marketing lead

    by Mark Rowe

    Hanwha Vision has appointed John Lutz Boorman to lead Product and Marketing across Europe from its regional HQ in the UK. John,…

  • CCTV

    Dual-light cameras

    by Mark Rowe

    Hanwha Vision is now offering dual-light – white LED lights and infra-red (IR) – in its Q Series AI cameras, for use…

  • CCTV

    ONVIF passes 30,000

    by Mark Rowe

    ONVIF, the US-based inter-operability standards body for IP-based physical security products, is announcing that more than 30,000 product models meet its conformance…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close