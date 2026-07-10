Dallmeier at the ACI Airport Experience Summit 2026

The German video surveillance product manufacturer Dallmeier is among the exhibitors at the ACI Airport Experience Summit 2026 in Istanbul, at booth 31. Intelligent video technology can help with security and safety, streamline airport operations, and deliver improvements to the passenger experience, the firm says.

A focus for the company’s at the show is the protection and monitoring of security-critical areas on the airside. From perimeter security and the monitoring of runways and taxiways to apron management, video surveillance products offer airports integrated solutions that provide situational awareness and enable response, the firm says. Dallmeier has products specifically developed for these applications, such as the Panomera S8 Runway and the Panomera S4 Skyview, for monitoring of even very large areas and long distances.

With the Panomera S8 Runway solution, a runway can be secured from a single location. Some 16 4K sensors in a single overview provide resolution to track movements live along the entire route or to investigate incidents in the recording. The Panomera S4 Skyview monitors airport airspace thanks to its wide vertical capture angle directed upward. This makes the system suited the makes add for the detection and observation of all types of airborne objects. For example, aircraft in approach or holding patterns can be reliably tracked. Larger flocks of birds or unauthorised flying objects can also be detected and assessed.

This is made possible by the patented Panomera multifocal sensors. Multiple sensors with different focal lengths simultaneously capture the same area, providing both an overall view and high-resolution detail images. This gives airport operators situational awareness across the entire airfield while requiring less infrastructure than conventional cameras, the makers add. AI-based analysis functions support the automatic detection and tracking of aircraft, vehicles, and other relevant objects. This assists air traffic control, apron management, and security personnel in their daily work and can help identify potential runway incursions and other critical situations at an early stage.

Airport operations

In addition to traditional security applications, the products can help airports with operational processes. Video technology provides data and insights that go beyond the image itself. Airport operators can analyse passenger flows, identify bottlenecks, and allocate resources where they are needed most. The result: operational efficiency, shorter wait times, and an improved passenger experience.

And tower tech

The high-resolution video data not only provide the basis for security applications across the airfield but also enable virtual and remote tower concepts. Regional airports in particular are under increasing cost pressure while also facing challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified air traffic controllers. Remote tower concepts make it possible to monitor and control airport operations from a remote location. Air traffic controllers can be deployed across multiple airports.