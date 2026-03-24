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CCTV

Fisheye cameras

by Mark Rowe

The Japanese manufacturer i-Pro is launching its first cameras with generative AI running fully at the edge. This enables natural‑language interaction with live video without relying on cloud services or external servers.

With the new X‑series fisheye cameras, i‑PRO extends generative AI from post‑event investigation into daily operations such as live incident detection and real‑time alerting, running on the camera without use of analytics servers. The developers say this can reduce manual configuration, simplify workflows, and speed response. The new line of fisheyes, besides offering 360‑degree coverage, come with a generative AI engine using Ambarella’s CV72 AI vision SoC, enabling real‑time free‑text detection based on natural‑language descriptions rather than pre-defined rules or attribute lists. Detection logic and feature extraction are performed on the camera.

For live monitoring, operators can describe what they want to detect in plain language, such as “person lying down” or “delivery truck,” and the camera monitors for those conditions, triggering alerts when detected.

Gerard Figols, Chief Operating Officer at i‑PRO says: “Free text interaction changes the way people work with video. By embedding generative AI directly into the cameras, i‑PRO simplifies operators’ work by delivering real‑time insights that support faster, more confident decisions, regardless of system size or complexity, while keeping data local, secure, and fully under the customer’s control.”

For investigations  
For forensic investigations, generative‑AI‑powered free text search enables operators to locate people, vehicles, or objects across recorded video by typing a natural‑language description. Feature extraction and metadata generation are performed on the camera, while the free text search itself is executed via i‑PRO Active Guard using this on‑camera metadata. For integration with video management software, i‑PRO Active Guard performs free text search across recorded video, while real‑time free text detection and feature extraction remain on‑edge. This architecture means video data remains on‑premises. This can reduce investigation time from hours to seconds, the developers add.

Edge intelligence
AI capabilities include AI On‑Site Learning to adapt detection to the unique characteristics of each environment, and AI Processing Relay, which brings AI analytics to non‑AI cameras through the new X-series models. The cameras feature a 12.5MP fisheye sensor, delivering panoramic views indoors or outdoors. AI Noise Reduction (AI‑NR, a core imaging differentiator of i‑PRO cameras) reduces noise and motion blur in low‑light conditions, the developers add.

 

Open platform  
Built on i‑PRO’s open architecture, the new cameras support Docker containers, allowing secure deployment of custom or third‑party AI applications on the device. This avoids vendor lock‑in, the firm adds. As for cybersecurity, the product features Secure Boot, signed firmware, and FIPS 140‑3 Level 3 compliance. Outdoor models include an IK11 and IP69-rated rugged housing, for operation in harsh conditions such as transport hubs and factories. The new X-Series fisheye cameras will be available globally beginning June 2026.

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