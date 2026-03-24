Switch-monitoring on display

The German video surveillance product manufacturer Dallmeier has developed a barox switch-monitoring for its Hemisphere Enterprise VMS (video management software) platform, an idea from Dallmeier’s CEO, Thomas Dallmeier. It enables the barox range of industrial PoE (Power over Ethernet) video switches and media converter products to be integrated and displayed on Hemisphere’s Event and Alarm Inbox, or for smaller applications, in the SeMSy Event Manager. Access via web browser within Hemisphere to the barox DMS (Device Management System) is also available.

The Hemisphere control platform is for use in small to medium (SME) and large scale enterprise class applications, such as within casinos, airports, logistics sites and sports stadiums. “Ultimately, we can integrate anything, and we aim to provide a flexible and open integration approach for our customers,” says Kai Gronauer, Dallmeier Alliance Manager. “With the new barox functionalities, we’re offering integrators and end-user customers, a route to combining the high quality product performance of the Dallmeier and barox brands within one, seamlessly integrated control platform.

“Another advantage of the new integration is that barox match their product quality and performance with a high-level of technical support. Our experience is that if we have an issue to solve, barox are always readily available and respond very quickly with a practical solution.”

As a system operations and diagnostics tool, the barox Ethernet switch integration provides Hemisphere users with live status updates of the customer’s network and connected devices. The diagnostic data shows the status of cameras and switches on a graphical chart – this enables the pinpointing of network or device issues, where faults or outages can be diagnosed remotely.

Saving on device downtime, if a network camera fails to respond, barox switches can be used to autonomously send a re-boot command. In many cases, this can bring a device back online to resolve the issue without the need for an engineer to attend. In the case of a security breach, devices can be disabled at user level to maintain system operation, while remote control of PoE on ports allows users to re-set or switch them off if required.

The new barox solution is joining other Hemisphere integration and control options that enable the control of IP surveillance cameras, casino dealing shoes, intrusion detection, fire detection, access control and Point-of-sale systems via the Hemisphere software platform.

“We are delighted that the integration of the Hemisphere® Enterprise VMS open software platform and barox switches is now available from Dallmeier,” says Rudolf Rohr, Co-founder and Managing Partner of barox. “This integration allows Hemisphere® operators the ultimate user control of our Ethernet switches directly from the VMS. The advanced switch functionality of barox provides significant added value for operators of professional video security systems.”

Dallmeier’s CEO, Thomas Dallmeier added: “The integration of barox networking products to the Hemisphere® Enterprise VMS open software platform underlines the long-standing technical collaboration between Dallmeier and barox. This cooperation aligns with the growing demands of the Enterprise class security sector and the goals of Dallmeier users, intelligently linking data from various sources with video images and processes.”