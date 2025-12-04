New from the video surveillance product manufacturer IDIS are two PTZ cameras. The South Korean firm says this offers cameras to cover open areas, in applications including public and communal spaces, commercial offices, schools, warehouses, retail, and perimeters.

The new NDAA-compliant cameras include the 4MP AI PTZ (LightMaster) DC-S6481HRA and the Mini 5MP AI PTZ (DC-S4561WRA), which sit alongside the company’s recently launched Edge AI Plus 8MP and 6MP cameras.

Each pan and tilt model features IDIS Deep Learning Analytics (IDLA), powered by IDIS’s in-house-developed IDIS Deep Learning Engine. Designed to support operators and control rooms with more monitoring of activity and events, these functions include AI auto-tracking, which automatically detects and classifies objects in real time, telling apart humans, vehicles, and background such as shadows, animals, or moving foliage. When a target is detected, the PTZ locks onto it and follows it across its field of view, adjusting the zoom and angle. Targets can be selected automatically by event triggers or chosen manually using client software. Auto-tracking can be coordinated across cameras, allowing targets to be followed from scene to scene.

IDLA offers automated surveillance functions, such as object detection, intruder detection, and loitering detection. The IDIS AI PTZs come with two-way audio and leverage metadata to reduce false alarms, the developers add. Both PTZ cameras feature the developer’s Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), reducing blur and maintaining image quality, even during pan-and-tilt movements and zoom transitions. At the same time, IDIS Smart Failover keeps recording continuity during network interruptions.

The outdoor-ready 4MP AI PTZ (LightMaster) DC-S6481HRA has a night infra-red range up to 400m and features IK10 vandal-proof construction and IP66 environmental ratings against water, corrosion, dust, and ice, for use across size commercial and industrial settings, perimeters, parking lots, and smaller public surveillance applications.

The Mini 5MP AI PTZ (DC–S4561WRA) has a night infra-red range of up to 100m, and its compact design allows install in limited-space locations. Jun-Kyung Sung, Head of the Product Planning Team at IDIS, pictured, said: “Our expanded AI PTZ line-up makes it easier than ever to design video surveillance solutions that provide outstanding performance in the widest range of settings. And with advanced analytics including auto-tracking, targets can be kept under surveillance, and their movements automatically followed, even at the busiest moments.”

The cameras come with the company’s IDIS DirectIP technology, including automatic device configuration for plug-and-play setup and one-click connection during installation and maintenance. Visit www.idisglobal.com.