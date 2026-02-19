Subscription service, not cloud

Video Management Servers Ltd, (VMS Co.) the specialist supplier of optimised video management and analytics servers says its Managed On Site Servers (MOSS) subscription service is a better fit for many CCTV applications than Cloud. Both MOSS and Cloud are subscription services and both are ‘managed server’ solutions to ensure maximum operational ‘up time’. However, with MOSS, the servers reside on site, whereas with Cloud they reside in a datacenter.

Nick Bowden, MD of VMS Co., said: “MOSS is a subscription service for managed CCTV servers, deployed locally and not in a Cloud datacenter. CCTV systems are quite unique in recording large amounts of video data. Video streaming, storage and processing costs are far lower when done locally and not in the Cloud. System recording quality can be optimized and MOSS does not rely on broadband connectivity for uptime, management, and access, where outages can often disrupt or stop surveillance services altogether. The local storage and management offered by MOSS also reduce exposure to hacking and cybersecurity risks, with many high-security systems these days having remote access restricted or prohibited.

“MOSS uses renewed servers, helping to support business sustainability targets. By favouring reliable, refurbished servers over new ones, carbon emissions are reduced. If reliability is a concern, MOSS comes with field-engineer-driven warranty support of up to seven years.

“Commercially, MOSS is an operational not capital expenditure, easing budget planning and avoiding long approval cycles. The monthly subscription also aligns perfectly with Cloud VMS software packages, also sold on subscription.”

