Video on Indian Railways

Indian Railways after a competitive tender is using video integrated with facial recognition.

Products from the South Korean manufacturer IDIS have been rolled out by the Indian systems integrator M2M Cybernetics with IDIS Securitatem Solutiones Pvt Ltd, a joint venture with IDIS. The first stage project, in the eastern region, covers 230 stations with the highest daily footfall.

The video system, which included 4K cameras, AI-powered video analytics, and facial recognition, was installed across hundreds of platforms. A monitoring centre at every fifth station allows the Railway Protection Force to conduct simultaneous live viewing of each location, with monitoring hubs managed using a federated architecture to provide a central command and control room, which also serves as a data centre and in case of disaster recovery.

Monitoring staff can use IDIS Deep Learning Analytics (IDLA) – with functions including motion, loitering, and abandoned object detection and line crossing – for setting up and automating alerts to a range of potential risk events. As for facial recognition, IDIS says that its products were integrated with Herta Security’s facial recognition, which uses algorithms to provide real-time identification and alerts to persons-of-interest.

IDIS Intelligent Codec with MAT compression technology delivered a 30 per cent data bandwidth reduction, with no compromise on image capture, according to the product firm. Further savings on storage were delivered by Motion Adaptive Technology (MAT), which adjusts recording when there is no movement in the scene. As for cybersecurity was also paramount for Indian Railways, and all IDIS devices cleared the OWASP Level 2 – Appendix C certification standard, going beyond standard penetration tests.

The solution operates on the IDIS Solution Suite (ISS) VMS platform, handling multiple IDIS servers in a federated architecture. ISS features Critical Failover redundancy, storing video data on a Storage Area Network (SAN) using RAID 5 to protect against gaps in recording during network interruptions.

With the IDIS Mobile Plus app, Railway Protection Force staff can use VMS (video management software) tools via their smartphones or tablets. ISS also allows image and video capture from smartphones to be fed into the surveillance system, adding to the potential surveillance reach – for example, allowing local staff to send on-site reports of damage or incidents, channelling them to command centres.

Rahat Jain is Managing Director, IDIS Securitatem Solutiones Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of IDIS. He says: “Indian Railways wanted the most flexible, robust, future-proof video surveillance solution to provide a secure foundation for growth and development plans. With IDIS video, the Railway Protection Force now have full confidence that they are operating 230 of the safest and most secure stations, resulting in two more regions being identified for upgrade.”

About Indian Railways

With around 14,000 trains operating on 65,000 miles of track, Indian Railways carries as estimated 9.5 million passengers daily, and is modernising its systems as it looks to handle up 40 per cent of global rail activity by 2050.

