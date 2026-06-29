Manufacturing leaders face a relentless pressure to achieve more with less. They must improve productivity, reduce downtime, maintain safety, and remain compliant, while simultaneously juggling skills shortages, tighter regulations, and rising costs. For firms with European operations, preparing for the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) is another consideration, says the video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Vision.

For manufacturing leaders looking to stay ahead of these opportunities and headwinds, technology is becoming a critical solution that can help them see more, know more, and act faster across their operations. Historically, video surveillance was perceived as solely a security tool, but modern, AI-powered video solutions are capable of delivering value across operations by tackling broader industry issues such as workplace safety, supply chain management, and predictive maintenance. AI-powered video systems can help manufacturers solve many of their practical, everyday problems by providing detailed data, insights, and recommendations that can automate compliance, prevent downtime, and inform strategic decisions.

Reducing downtime

Every manufacturer worries about unplanned downtime because it disrupts productivity and reduces profitability. In worst-case scenarios, it can negatively impact brand reputation, total product availability or product availability timelines.

The earliest warning sign that isn’t always picked up quickly is temperature changes. Equipment and electrical systems can be monitored using thermal imaging cameras, with automatic alerts sent to operators if the system detects abnormal temperatures so they can investigate further. This offers a proactive monitoring solution that will identify potential issues before they lead to failures or fires. If overheating occurs, production supervisors are immediately alerted and can use the insights to perform the necessary preventive maintenance tasks before the situation worsens.

The latest generation of early fire detection cameras combines thermal radiometry with visible imaging lenses, detecting flames through the visible channel while also providing temperature alerts. This enables users to take preventative actions quickly, and before a fire spreads.

Boosting safety

Ensuring worker health and safety is critical in manufacturing operations. The EU’s European statistics on accidents at work (ESAW) research found that a third of non-fatal accidents at work in the EU occurred on industrial sites, and that workers in manufacturing have the highest likelihood of suffering a non-fatal accident at work (80.9 per cent). Over a quarter (27.1 per cent) of accidents at work in the EU were caused by individuals losing control of a machine, tool, or transport/handling equipment.

Intelligent AI-powered video analytics can help operators to identify potential risks in real-time, such as spillage or unsafe machinery operations, before they impact worker safety. Rapid detection allows for faster emergency response and more accurate incident documentation, improving safety and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Object detection and tracking can identify and alert operators to forklifts moving in an unsafe manner or into unexpected areas, so nearby workers can be warned. Likewise, equipment malfunctions, spills, or fallen objects can be quickly identified, reported to operators, and proactively addressed before they cause harm.

Cameras can also detect if a worker is wearing incorrect PPE. Integration with audio systems or workforce communication platforms can automatically notify workers of the required protective equipment. Improper lifting techniques and poor handling of hazardous materials can also be identified, so impacted workers can be educated on correct handling and lifting techniques. Providing operators with a comprehensive overall site awareness in real time, promoting safe driving and handling behaviour, and proactively monitoring moving objects are some of the best ways to save lives, protect workers, minimise compliance infractions and reduce costly legal expenses.

Streamlining operations

With tight schedules and rising customer expectations, delivery delays, inventory errors and packaging mistakes can quickly erode trust and profit margins. From the factory floor to the loading dock, for manufacturers, making every second count is essential, as lost productivity kills profitability. Indeed, shipping and delivery errors occur for many reasons, and any issues can create negative attention for a brand.

AI-powered video systems with integrated barcode reading capabilities can monitor and verify package movements throughout the logistics process, from receiving and handling to dispatch. By combining video evidence and barcode data in a single device, they deliver enhanced traceability, accuracy and operational efficiency. The ability to quickly match video footage with package handling history enables operators to respond quickly and effectively to customer queries about delivery times, missing items or product damage. This helps to build trust and accountability across the supply chain.

Informing strategic decisions

Video data is a rich source of insight into daily operations, potential bottlenecks, machine performance, and package movements that senior leaders can use to inform their rotas and schedules, maintenance, delivery timelines and more. Seeing video surveillance as the strategic differentiator that it is today is the first step in building a future-ready manufacturing organisation. Smart manufacturers understand that video isn’t limited to security but improves productivity, reliability, and long-term competitiveness.