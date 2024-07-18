Ireland office for Bauwatch

BauWatch, which offers construction site security products, has opened an office in Larne, Ireland to serve Northern Ireland (NI) and the Republic of Ireland (RoI).

BauWatch was spun out of Dutch construction group Visser Assen over a decade ago. It went into Germany in 2016, and the brand attracted the attention of investor Haniel in 2021, who helped to fund a move into the UK in 2023; offering solar-powered CCTV towers, besides guarding and traditional CCTV.

The firm points to its recent ‘Construction Crime Index’, that found two-thirds of UK construction people saw crime increase from 2023-2024, costing the UK industry at least an estimated £800m annually.

Tom Knocker, Head of Sales for NI and RoI says: “With the support of the wider UK team, we are building this new hub from the ground up to address the demand for advanced security solutions in Ireland and efficiently serve both the northern and southern markets, aligning with our broader European growth strategy. We will work with partners across the country’s thriving construction sector and other markets to deliver cutting-edge security technologies and services, and are actively recruiting dedicated professionals with expertise in technology, sales and customer support to expand the dynamic, fast-growing team.”

The firm’s client base has included companies in the construction and infrastructure sectors such as John Graham Construction and Irish Rail. The firm reports a recent project in Clonmel in the Republic, that saw the installing of 24/7 monitoring with Solar CCTV Towers and Reconeyez cameras to protect lock-ups, equipment and fuel bowsers.

Alexis Potter, Managing Director of BauWatch UK and RoI said: “BauWatch’s expansion into Ireland is supported by the company’s extensive experience and success in other European markets. Our industry-leading surveillance systems and exceptional customer service offer clients superior protection against theft, vandalism and unauthorised access, ensuring the safety of personnel and the security of valuable assets. This new chapter presents a tremendous opportunity for us to contribute to the UK and ROI’s flourishing construction sector and provide unparalleled security services to our clients.”

