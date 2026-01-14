CATEGORIES
Cyber

Cyberwar documentary

by Mark Rowe
A cyberwar documentary Midnight in the War Room will have a premiere on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, during the information security gathering Black Hat USA, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Cyber’s evolution—from a “technical problem” to a board‑level and societal issue—is at the heart of Midnight in the War Room, says its makers; it chronicles the escalating cyber conflict among nation states, criminal groups, and the defenders on the front lines. The film features Chris Inglis, first US National Cyber Director; Jen Easterly, former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); Joe Tidy, Cyber Correspondent at the BBC; and John Hammond, cybersecurity educator and influencer. Other contributors include General (Ret.) David Petraeus, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); Marcus Hutchins, the security researcher who helped stop the ransomware WannaCry; and Prof Mary Aiken, a cyber psychologist—alongside more than 50 cyber defenders, journalists, and reformed hackers.
Suzy Pallett, President, Black Hat says: “For almost 30 years, Black Hat has been the place where the world’s most respected security voices challenge assumptions and push the industry forward. Partnering with the producers of Midnight in the War Room for the world premiere of the film builds on that legacy—amplifying the stories of intelligence leaders, CISOs, journalists, victims, and reformed hackers whose work and lived experiences have shaped the conversations on our stages. Together, we’re shining a light on the people whose expertise, vigilance, and refusal to back down underpin our collective resilience.”
Midnight in the War Room focuses on the emotional and psychological toll of cyber defence, especially for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) responsible for safeguarding essential infrastructure. The film also offers insight from former attackers—some of whom served prison sentences.
Thomas LeDuc, Chief Marketing Officer at the cyber platform Semperis is Executive Producer of the film. He says: “Cybersecurity is full of powerful, cinematic stories—but, for too long, they’ve gone untold. Midnight in the War Room tells the story of our industry from the inside, through the voices of the CISOs and defenders living it every day, not from the outside looking in. It shows what’s really at stake—the human toll, the pressure, and the responsibility—and gives the people on the front lines something they can point to and say, ‘This is why I do it.’ We’re honoured to partner with Black Hat on the world premiere, and grateful to Suzy and her team for their dedication to the cyber community.”
More details
Midnight in the War Room is produced by Semperis Studios and filmed across North America and Europe. Watch the trailer at: https://semperis.com/midnight-in-the-war-room.

