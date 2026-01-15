2026 Fire Resilience Excellence Awards

Entries for the 2026 FREAs (Fire Resilience Excellence Awards), sponsored by the insurer AXA, will close at midnight on Wednesday, January 28. The FREAs recognise outstanding performance in tackling fires and improving resilience to them. These independent awards celebrate individuals, teams, companies, initiatives, and products involved in fire resilience management across various sectors including public, private and third-sector organisations. The core values of the FREAs emphasise excellence, innovation and dedication to fire safety in the UK. Nominations are free to submit in nine categories:

Leader, Team, Organisation, Consultant, Installer/Integrator, Product/Innovation, Partnership/Collaboration, Fire Risk Assessor and Female Professional.

The nomination process can be completed online, with each category requiring answers to two questions. Participants can enter in multiple categories.

An independent panel, selected by numerous industry organisations, will judge all entries. Finalists and winners will be celebrated during a gala dinner, on Wednesday, April 29 at the Birmingham Metropole, co-located with The Safety and Security Series. The event is on the middle day of the three day show at the nearby Birmingham NEC.

Organisers add that the FREAs are committed to maintaining strict ethics policies for entry, judging, and sponsorship, ensuring impartiality and credibility for all involved.

For more details or questions, contact the FREAs event manager, Christine Brooks, at [email protected].

Visit https://www.thefreas.com/.