2026 Fire Resilience Excellence Awards

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Thursday, January 15, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Alarm Project Manager / England
Fire Service Manager / England
Fire Alarm Project Manager / England
Fire Commissioning Manager / England
Small Works Manager / England
Security Design Engineer / England
Senior Fire and Security Engineer / WS13, Lichfield, Staffordshire
Security Systems Auditor / Cumbria
Technical Specialist – Safety & Security / Camberley, UK
Global Supply Chain Manager / Letchworth, UK
Post a Job Ad
Fire

2026 Fire Resilience Excellence Awards

by Mark Rowe

Entries for the 2026 FREAs (Fire Resilience Excellence Awards), sponsored by the insurer AXA, will close at midnight on Wednesday, January 28. The FREAs recognise outstanding performance in tackling fires and improving resilience to them. These independent awards celebrate individuals, teams, companies, initiatives, and products involved in fire resilience management across various sectors including public, private and third-sector organisations. The core values of the FREAs emphasise excellence, innovation and dedication to fire safety in the UK. Nominations are free to submit in nine categories:

Leader, Team, Organisation, Consultant, Installer/Integrator, Product/Innovation, Partnership/Collaboration, Fire Risk Assessor and Female Professional.

The nomination process can be completed online, with each category requiring answers to two questions. Participants can enter in multiple categories.

An independent panel, selected by numerous industry organisations, will judge all entries. Finalists and winners will be celebrated during a gala dinner, on Wednesday, April 29 at the Birmingham Metropole, co-located with The Safety and Security Series. The event is on the middle day of the three day show at the nearby Birmingham NEC.

Organisers add that the FREAs are committed to maintaining strict ethics policies for entry, judging, and sponsorship, ensuring impartiality and credibility for all involved.

For more details or questions, contact the FREAs event manager, Christine Brooks, at [email protected].

Visit https://www.thefreas.com/.

Related News

  • Fire

    New website

    by Mark Rowe

    Comelit-PAC has launched a new website as part of its “Feel Secure” messaging, for how customers access information and connect with the…

  • Fire

    Fire Resilience Excellence Awards

    by Mark Rowe

    Nominations for the inaugural Fire Resilience Excellence Awards (FREAs) close at midnight on Tuesday, January 14. As part of the OSPAs (Outstanding…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close