January 2026

ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
WIS 2025 montage of photos
WIS Awards 2025
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Access Control

New HID Amico™ Combines Security, Speed and User Experience for the Modern Buildings

by Josh Brace

The technology that unlocks our smartphones and verifies online payments is transforming the physical world. For years, facial recognition and mobile access—using a phone as a credential—have transitioned from science fiction into a natural, expected part of our digital lives. This familiarity has created a new expectation: if access can be instant and effortless on a personal device, why should securing a building, office, or school still rely on the cumbersome friction of key cards, forgotten PINs, or shared credentials?

This demand for smarter, speedier access is precisely what solutions like the newly introduced HID Amico™ biometric facial recognition readers are designed to address.

Today’s occupants expect the same effortless interaction with their physical environment that they experience with their digital devices. A slow entry point is more than an inconvenience; it is a bottleneck that reduces productivity and increases frustration, especially in high-traffic settings like corporate offices, schools, and healthcare facilities.

The physical security and efficiency imperative

For decades, physical access control systems (PACS) relied on simple authentication methods that often proved to be the weakest link in the security chain. Cards can be lost, stolen, or shared; PINs can be compromised. The move to mobile access and biometrics—specifically facial recognition—solves this inherent vulnerability by linking access directly to a unique, non-transferable identity.

The technology is now robust enough to deliver on its promise. The HID Amico readers are built on NIST-tested algorithms, performing real-time identity verification with speed and accuracy previously unattainable.

As Cristian Cotiga, Vice President of Product Management for Physical Access Control Systems at HID, notes, “Biometric technologies are gaining momentum as organisations prioritise stronger security and more seamless access control.” The goal is clear: stronger security must equate to a superior user experience.

Addressing privacy concerns

Concerns over privacy have slowed the adoption of biometrics, but new solutions like HID Amico ensure that biometric security doesn’t have to mean centralized risk. Innovations like “template on card” technology allow a user’s facial template to be stored securely on their individual credential rather than in a large, vulnerable database. This simple architectural change meets industry best practices and regulatory requirements, giving users control over their data while allowing organizations to deploy powerful security measures with confidence.

Key Benefits of HID Amico

Accurate Recognition: HID Amico ensures a seamless experience with fast and accurate facial recognition, minimizing delays and false rejections for smooth, frustration-free access.

Versatile Access Options: With five authentication methods—face, card, PIN, QR code, and HID Mobile Access® technology—the reader offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing users to choose the most convenient and secure way to access their spaces.

Fast and Reliable Access: Designed for high-traffic environments, HID Amico delivers rapid recognition without compromising security, keeping entry points efficient and bottleneck-free in workplaces, schools, and other busy locations.

Security and Privacy-First Design: HID Amico meets industry best practices and regulatory requirements. In addition, HID Amico offers an optional Template on Card, where biometric data is securely stored on the user’s credential rather than in a centralized database.

The standard for future access

As organizations look to future-proof their operations, the focus must remain on eliminating friction and enhancing identity verification. Systems that deliver fast, reliable, and inherently private access are the only way forward.

The HID Amico platform embodies this future, setting a new industry standard by proving that advanced security, multi-factor flexibility, and a privacy-first design can coexist seamlessly. This integrated approach, backed by HID’s commitment to further innovation, marks a crucial turning point where access control finally aligns with the expectations of the modern world.

https://www.hidglobal.com/ 

