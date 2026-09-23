Charity status for NeuroCyber

NeuroCyber has been granted charity status by the Charity Commission for England and Wales. NeuroCyber is launching a UK-wide appeal for corporate partners, strategic partners and volunteers.

Allie Andrews, founding trustee at NeuroCyber CIO, said: “Achieving charity status is recognition of the vital role neurodiversity has to play in the future of cybersecurity. Our focus has always been on helping neurodivergent people access rewarding careers, realise their potential and thrive within the cybersecurity profession. Too many talented individuals still encounter unnecessary barriers to entering and progressing within the industry, despite the unique skills and perspectives they can bring.

“The wider opportunity is also clear. The UK Government reports that 49 per cent of UK businesses have a basic cybersecurity skills gap, while latest ISC2 research found that 12pc of cybersecurity professionals surveyed globally identify as neurodivergent. Neurodivergent talent is already an important part of the cybersecurity workforce but there is enormous potential to unlock more of that talent by creating workplaces where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

“This new chapter gives us the platform to scale our impact but we can’t do it alone. We’re calling on organisations and individuals who share our vision to help us build a cybersecurity profession where talent is recognised for its strengths, not limited by outdated ways of thinking. Whether through sponsorship, volunteering or signing our forthcoming NeuroCyber Charter, everyone has a role to play in creating lasting change.”

Visit https://www.neurocyber.uk.