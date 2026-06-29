Posture through zero trust

As organisations accelerate their adoption of AI, cloud and hybrid infrastructure, cybersecurity is moving into a more complex era. The challenge is no longer simply defending a perimeter but securing increasingly interconnected environments. Yet, while enterprise systems have evolved rapidly, many security strategies remain fragmented, says Dave Spillane, Systems Engineering Director at Fortinet.

This has created a growing gap between the connected nature of infrastructure and the disjointed tools tasked with protecting it. For years, the instinctive response to emerging threats has been to add another security solution. Every new risk vector has brought another layer into the stack. While this can appear to strengthen defences, it often results in sprawling security environments where tools operate separately, data remains siloed and teams struggle to maintain a unified view of risk.

Tool sprawl erodes trust

Traditional security models were built around the idea that anything inside the network could largely be trusted. But in today’s environments, where users connect from home offices, cloud platforms, mobile devices and unmanaged networks, location alone does not equal trustworthiness. Security teams are managing dozens of disconnected systems, each with their own interface, policies and alerts. Without integration, these tools fail to share context. The result is limited visibility into user identity, device posture and application access across the wider environment.

Threat actors increasingly exploit these gaps. Rather than targeting a single vulnerability, they move laterally between poorly connected systems, taking advantage of inconsistent controls, excessive permissions and delayed responses. Fragmented architectures make this easier as organisations often struggle to continuously verify in real time. Zero trust changes that model. Instead of assuming trust based on network location, it applies a ‘never trust, always verify’ approach where every user, device and application request must be continuously authenticated, authorised and validated.

Security shifts to the identity layer

At the heart of zero trust is identity. Organisations need to know exactly who is connecting to the network, what device they are using, what role they perform and whether their device meets security policy before access is granted. This requires usernames and passwords but also multifactor authentication, contextual access policies and continuous device posture checks, which are all becoming essential components of modern security architectures.

Role-based access control also plays a critical role. Users should only receive the minimum level of access required for their role, limiting the impact of compromised accounts or insider threats. The same principle now extends to devices. As IoT, operational technology and unmanaged endpoints continue to expand the attack surface, organisations need visibility into every connected device and the ability to apply granular access policies dynamically.

The race is now won on response time

Attackers are increasingly operating at machine speed, using automation and AI to identify and exploit weaknesses faster than ever. In contrast, fragmented security operations are slowing organisations down and extending the gap. With every disconnected tool introducing friction, these delays can be the difference between containing a threat and suffering a breach.

Zero trust helps close this gap by enabling integrated visibility and coordinated enforcement across the environment. Endpoint detection and response, network access control and zero trust network access technologies can work together to continuously assess trust, isolate compromised devices and contain threats before they spread.

A more unified model for cyber resilience

To build cyber resilience, organisations need a clearer understanding of risk across the full digital ecosystem. That is difficult to achieve when security remains fragmented across disconnected architectures. A more unified platform approach is needed to bring visibility, context and control together. This does not mean stripping back the entire security stack. The priority is making sure existing tools work together as part of a coordinated model. By connecting identity, access control, endpoint protection and network visibility, organisations can simplify operations, respond faster and take back control of increasingly complex environments.

With attack surfaces expanding, resilience will depend on how effectively organisations embed zero trust across their security strategy. Without that unified approach, even advanced tools risk becoming another source of complexity rather than a foundation for stronger protection.