Cyber compliance pathway 

Martin Saunders, CTO at Bluefin Cyber, pictured, discusses the growing regulatory landscape and provides UK businesses with practical cyber security compliance advice.

Over recent years, regulators and UK government have shifted away from providing best practice suggestions to mandated and enforceable rules that cover data protection, sector-specific cyber security safety and national resilience objectives. Navigating the UK’s growing raft of cyber security regulations can be daunting without expert guidance. Each regulation has its own terminology, methodology and reporting obligations. While some do nicely overlap, others actually conflict with one another. And all of them will change over time.

That’s why more businesses are turning to specialist cyber security consultants to interpret the rules, tailor them for their business and turn what feels like a compliance burden into a measurable business advantage.

The regulatory map (what you need to know now)

The Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018 (NIS Regulations) are the backbone of the UK’s cyber resilience framework for essential services and certain digital service providers. If you operate in designated essential sectors, for example energy, transport, water, health, digital infrastructure, or you provide certain digital services, the regulations mandate technical and organisational measures, incident notification to the relevant authority and a focus on supply-chain security. Incident reporting timeframes are set out and must be followed precisely.

The Cyber Security and Resilience Bill (2025) has been proposed in response to escalating cyber threats. It represents a major overhaul of its cyber security framework and mirrors the EU’s NIS2. Expected to be introduced later this year, it will expand the scope of existing NIS to include MSPs, critical suppliers, digital service providers such as cloud platforms and online marketplaces. It has enhanced reporting duties, including 24/72-hour incident notification windows and stronger regulator powers.

The UK GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018 both put legal obligations on organisations processing personal data. This includes implementing robust cyber security measures and reporting a personal data breach to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) without delay. Where feasible, this needs to be within 72 hours of becoming aware. In more serious cases, affected individuals must also be notified.

For telecoms providers, the Telecommunications (Security) Act 2021 creates statutory duties to assess and mitigate security risks, maintain resilience and report incidents to Ofcom. Many of these powers and duties began to come into force in October 2022, with Ofcom issuing regulations and codes of practice that set out the specific steps providers must take.

There are other sector-specific requirements. In healthcare, organisations handling NHS data must complete the NHS Data Security & Protection Toolkit (DSPT) annually, showing they meet the National Data Guardian’s standards. In financial services, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) operational resilience rules require regulated firms to identify important business services, set tolerances for disruption and demonstrate testing against those.

Finally, government-backed schemes such as Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus give businesses a recognised baseline for their cybersecurity. Certification to these standards is a mandatory requirement for suppliers to government and government continues to push for all organisations to adopt Cyber Essentials and Cyber Essentials Plus.

Non-compliance can result in significant fines, legal claims and the loss of customers. It may be harder to win new business against competitors with compliance as an edge. Insurers are asking for compliance in some sectors with significant premiums payable by organisations that don’t comply.

Regulators are also now paying more attention to third-party and supply-chain risk. This means that even if a breach starts with a supplier, your business may still be held accountable. Consultants who work closely in the cyber security compliance space are able to translate the sometimes confusing regulatory landscape into operational actions, prioritise them based on your actual risks and document compliance evidence for the regulators.

Common traps

An issue we see a lot at Bluefin Cyber is organisations assuming that because they are compliant with one recognised standard, such as ISO 27001, it automatically meets all of their legal and regulatory requirements. In reality, these frameworks rarely align completely so critical obligations, particularly around incident reporting timelines, will be missed.

Another common weakness is in taking all supplier security properly into account. Many breaches originate from vendors, yet despite this supplier due diligence is often not good enough. Board-level engagement is also often lacking, leaving cyber risk entirely to IT teams who are often not sufficiently empowered to implement the necessary changes.

Finally, we see organisations producing detailed policy documents, then failing to test them under realistic conditions. Regulators are increasingly asking for evidence of live exercises and proof of continuous improvement. Experienced consultants will help avoid these pitfalls by auditing your current controls against each applicable regulation. They will identify overlaps that can be leveraged and fill in any gaps that could potentially catch you out in an audit.

How to ensure compliance

We often see organisations treat compliance as a thing in its own right with a dedicated individual or project team for implementation and then insufficient resources to maintain it. This leads to compliance being expensive to implement, followed by a period of non-compliance and then a herculean effort to regain compliance before the next audit. An alternative to this boom-bust cycle is to consider compliance as something which informs or alters an organisation’s existing information security management system. Where organisations don’t have an information security management system, or have one in name only, then that’s the first place to start.

Establishing an information security management system can also be expensive but will provide risk reduction over and above a compliance-only approach and should avoid the boom-bust cycle associated with a standards-chasing approach. It will serve as a platform for compliance which can be achieved in less time and at a lower cost; new standards can be “plugged in” without needing to reinvent the wheel making use of an existing framework and processes. This agility can provide a competitive advantage by being quicker to market.

The UK’s cyber security rules are evolving quickly and are shifting towards enforceable resilience across all sectors and supply chains. Businesses that embrace compliance as a strategic advantage will be better placed to win contracts, retain customer trust and withstand operational issues. Expert consultants can be the difference between reacting to regulatory change and staying ahead of it.

See also Bluefin’s blog.