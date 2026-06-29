Ranger’s latest acquisitions

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

July 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
Bristol | Full Time

Campus Support Officers

VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, June 29, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire and Security Service Engineer / LS1, Leeds, West Yorkshire
Fire Alarm Design/Estimator / SS14, Basildon, Essex
Senior Fire & Life Safety Systems Account Manager / UK - City of London
Test Karishma Vacancy / London
Business Development Manager – SE / South
Karishma Website Test Role / Loughborough
Commissioning Engineer – Fire Alarms / UK - City of London
Security Service Engineer / Chatham
Project/Service Specialist – Pleasanton CA / Pleasanton, CA
Fire Alarm Maintenance Engineer / UK - City of London
Post a Job Ad
Alarms

Ranger’s latest acquisitions

by Mark Rowe

Ranger Fire and Security has announced the acquisition of two more businesses across the UK and Ireland. Scion Communications Limited is a fire safety and security installer covering the south of England. It offers fire alarms, security systems and access control. Scion serves a commercial customer base including education. This further expands Ranger’s presence in the south, the firm says, having earlier acquired Universal, Fidelity and Partnership.

Emerald Fire Technology is a Cork-based fire and gas detection firm, supplying, commissioning, servicing and repairing equipment for commercial and Government-funded customers across the Munster region. It’s near another Ranger business B-Safe. Both businesses’ leadership teams are staying in place, Ranger adds.

The acquisitions are the first announced since Inflexion, a European mid-market investment firm, secured a majority investment in Ranger to accelerate its growth and acquisition strategy across the UK and Ireland.  Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, is pictured right. He said: “The two new acquisitions – the first since our landmark investment from Inflexion – mark the beginning of an exciting new phase for Ranger, and underline how this backing is already accelerating our growth across the UK and Ireland. Scion and Emerald each bring strong reputations and complementary expertise to the Group, and we’re delighted to welcome their teams on board as we continue to build the leading fire and security platform in the UK and Ireland.”

Also pictured from left are Ian Teader – Chief Strategy Officer, and Dean Caplin – Managing Director of Scion Communications. Dean Caplin said: “Becoming part of Ranger Fire and Security marks a significant moment for our business and we are looking forward to working with a group of like-minded companies who share our customer-centric approach. At Scion Communications we have worked to refine our security and fire expertise to meet the changing demands and requests of our commercial customer base. By combining our industry knowledge and experience with Ranger’s resources, we will be well-positioned to continue to expand our business across the South and beyond.”

These latest acquisitions bring the total number of businesses in the Ranger Group to 23. The firm speaks of a strategy to bring together “local hero” businesses to create one-stop provider for fire and security services across the UK and Ireland. The firm has backing from Inflexion and from Hyperion Equity Partners, which has made a significant reinvestment in the Group.

Related News

  • Alarms

    4G Wi-Fi Dual Path Communicator

    by Josh Brace

    Introducing the new 4G Wi-Fi Dual Path Communicator, offering robust, next generation connectivity.   Improving connection to the SecureComm Cloud using a…

  • Alarms

    Security and risk manager

    by Mark Rowe

    HKC Security the manufacturer of intruder alarms has appointed Sean Doyle as Security and Risk Manager. He joins the firm, part of…

Close