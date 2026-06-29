Ranger’s latest acquisitions

Ranger Fire and Security has announced the acquisition of two more businesses across the UK and Ireland. Scion Communications Limited is a fire safety and security installer covering the south of England. It offers fire alarms, security systems and access control. Scion serves a commercial customer base including education. This further expands Ranger’s presence in the south, the firm says, having earlier acquired Universal, Fidelity and Partnership.

Emerald Fire Technology is a Cork-based fire and gas detection firm, supplying, commissioning, servicing and repairing equipment for commercial and Government-funded customers across the Munster region. It’s near another Ranger business B-Safe. Both businesses’ leadership teams are staying in place, Ranger adds.

The acquisitions are the first announced since Inflexion, a European mid-market investment firm, secured a majority investment in Ranger to accelerate its growth and acquisition strategy across the UK and Ireland. Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, is pictured right. He said: “The two new acquisitions – the first since our landmark investment from Inflexion – mark the beginning of an exciting new phase for Ranger, and underline how this backing is already accelerating our growth across the UK and Ireland. Scion and Emerald each bring strong reputations and complementary expertise to the Group, and we’re delighted to welcome their teams on board as we continue to build the leading fire and security platform in the UK and Ireland.”

Also pictured from left are Ian Teader – Chief Strategy Officer, and Dean Caplin – Managing Director of Scion Communications. Dean Caplin said: “Becoming part of Ranger Fire and Security marks a significant moment for our business and we are looking forward to working with a group of like-minded companies who share our customer-centric approach. At Scion Communications we have worked to refine our security and fire expertise to meet the changing demands and requests of our commercial customer base. By combining our industry knowledge and experience with Ranger’s resources, we will be well-positioned to continue to expand our business across the South and beyond.”