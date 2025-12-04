Principles for AI use in OT

The United States federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the equivalent Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre (ASD’s ACSC), have published Principles for the Secure Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operational Technology (OT).
The guide offers principles for critical infrastructure owners and operators safely and effectively to integrate AI into OT systems. The four key steps are:
- Understand AI: Educate personnel on AI risks, impacts, and secure development lifecycles.
- Assess AI Use in OT: Evaluate business cases, manage OT data security risks, and address immediate and long-term integration challenges.
- Establish AI Governance: Implement governance frameworks, test AI models continuously, and ensure regulatory compliance.
- Embed Safety and Security: Maintain oversight, ensure transparency, and integrate AI into incident response plans.
CISA Acting Director Madhu Gottumukkala said that ‘AI holds tremendous promise for enhancing the performance and resilience of operational technology environments – but that promise must be matched with vigilance’. “OT systems are the backbone of our nation’s critical infrastructure, and integrating AI into these environments demands a thoughtful, risk-informed approach. This guidance equips organizations with actionable principles that AI adoption strengthens—not compromises—the safety, security, and reliability of essential services.”
