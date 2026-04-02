Reporting portal

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

April 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
March 2026
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Sunday, April 5, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Technical Sales Manager / South London
Service Director / South London
Electrician / Senior Electrician – Central London / West suffolk
Mechanical Estimator / Castleford
Senior Security Consultant / UK
Control Room Team Leader / Bristol
Training & Schemes Manager / Worcester
Operations Director – Fire Alarms & Life Safety Systems / UK - City of London
Senior Fire & Security Install Engineer – London/ M25 / London
Field Service Technician – Knoxville TN / Knoxville TN
Post a Job Ad
Cyber

Reporting portal

by Mark Rowe

UK financial regulators have come up with a single portal for incident and third party reporting. The watchdog the FCA points to high-profile incidents affecting the financial services sector such as Cloudflare and AWS outage.

Mark Francis, director of specialists and wholesale sell-side at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said: ‘Resilience is being tested like never before, with firms facing growing cyber threats and increasing reliance on third parties to deliver the essential financial services consumers rely on. These changes give firms clearer rules and practical guidance to better manage disruption, while supporting our ambition to be a smarter regulator, giving us better data to spot risks, share insights and strengthen sector-wide resilience.’

Firms have until March 2027 before the new rules come into force.

Comment

Ben Gibbins, Head of Financial Services, Insurance and Legal at Orange Cyberdefense said that the newly published policy is distinct from the EU’s DORA regulation. He said: “Both follow the same ethos and emphasise the need to bolster collaboration on incident response and third party risk management (TPRM) across the FS&I [financial services and insurance] sector. However, there are distinct differences, including prescriptive requirements, that FS&I firms will need to understand, interpret and embed into their ongoing governance, risk and compliance policies and processes.

“While many UK FS organisations will have undertaken steps to be compliant with DORA, they must not assume this is a copy and paste situation. And for other organisations without any footprint in mainland Europe, this policy could require a significant uplift in their incident response and third party risk management capabilities. With exactly 12 months to comply, FS&I organisations must begin taking stock of what is needed immediately; delaying action could see a last minute scramble early next year, and even result in some missing the March 2027 deadline altogether.

“The new rules are part of a global trend where regulators, cybersecurity authorities and threat intelligence leaders have been sounding the alarm on the risks to our Critical National Infrastructure posed by interconnected supply chains, and exacerbated by growing geopolitical tensions. We are in a position where one misplaced click on the wrong link could paralyse an entire society, and with 40 per cent of incidents reported to the FCA in 2025 involving at least one third party and the trend showing no signs of slowing, it’s only a matter of time until the resilience of the UK’s financial systems is truly tested.

“However, regulators cannot address systemic supply chain risks on their own. Addressing the systemic supply chain risks to the UK and global financial systems will require collaboration across firms and partnerships with innovative private companies. We encourage the Regulators to work with leading, innovative TPRM providers who have been building collaboration forums and the capabilities to identify concentration risks, so that the information they collect can be used as effectively as possible.”

Related News

  • Cyber

    ChatControl view

    by Mark Rowe

    The EU’s proposed “ChatControl” legislation is an invasion of digital living spaces, Benjamin Schilz, CEO of Wire, argues. In modern business, it…

  • Cyber

    Workforce identity

    by Mark Rowe

    David Higgins, pictured, Senior Director, Field Technology Office, at the cyber firm CyberArk, discusses the importance of workforce identity security. Securing the…

Close