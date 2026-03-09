US National Cyber Strategy

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

March 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
WCOSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, March 9, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Account Manager / Surrey
Security Service Engineer / SG1, Stevenage, Hertfordshire
Fire Alarm Small Works/Service Engineer / SG1, Stevenage, Hertfordshire
Fire And Security Engineer / M1, Manchester, Greater Manchester
Commissioning Engineer – Southend-on-Sea , East London / Southend
Embedded Security Technician / Unit 2C, Citylink Business Park
Electrical Qualifying Supervisor / England
Fire Small Works Engineer / England
Corporate IT Manager / England
Corporate IT Manager / England
Post a Job Ad
Cyber

US National Cyber Strategy

by Mark Rowe

President Trump’s leadership has created a new era in cyberspace, a White House cyber security strategy document has hailed.

The United States ‘will act swiftly, deliberately, and proactively to disable cyber threats to America’, according to the seven page document, which references the US’ recent attack on Iran and what the document terms ‘a flawless military operation to bring international narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro to justice’. “We will not confine our responses to the “cyber” realm,” the document goes on. “We will undertake an unprecedented effort, operating in a coordinated and sustained fashion across the US government. Working with allies across the globe, we will promote U.S. interests and security.”

In that vein, the document states that the US will ‘dismantle networks, pursue hackers and spies, and sanction lawless foreign hacking companies. We will unveil and embarrass online espionage, destructive propaganda and influence operations, and cultural subversion’. The strategy also promises to ‘remove burdensome, ineffective regulations so that our industry partners innovate quickly in emerging technologies’.

The document gives ‘Six Policy Pillars’: to ‘deploy the full suite of US government defensive and offensive cyber operations’ against adversaries; reduce compliance ‘burdens’ but promote what it calls ‘common sense regulation’; secure federal information systems ‘by implementing cybersecurity best practices, post-quantum cryptography, zero-trust architecture, and cloud transition’; secure America’s critical infrastructure and supply chains; secure the ‘AI technology stack’ including data centres; and educate and train the cyber workforce.

Comments

John Kindervag, chief evangelist at Illumio, said: “Zero Trust remains a foundational pillar of US cyber strategy, underscoring that it is not a political initiative tied to a single administration but a national security imperative. For years, Zero Trust has been misunderstood as a product, a framework, or a checklist. In reality, it is the world’s only cybersecurity strategy – one built on the recognition that trust itself is a vulnerability.
“What makes this moment especially critical is the rise of agentic AI. They operate with agency, often at the kernel level, and increasingly without direct human interaction. In security terms, that means AI agents can behave like insiders and potentially malicious ones.
“We are adopting AI faster than we are governing it. You cannot ban algorithms any more than you can ban mathematics. Pandora’s box is already open. The only viable path forward is governance, and Zero Trust provides the blueprint.
“Zero Trust is uniquely suited to the AI era because it doesn’t ask whether a system is “good” or “bad.” It asks whether a connection should exist at all. By enforcing least privilege, inspecting traffic flows, and continuously validating every interaction, organizations can constrain AI systems to do only what they are explicitly allowed to do, and nothing more. By reaffirming Zero Trust, the Administration has sent a clear message: the future of American cyber resilience will not be built on trust, hope, or speed alone, but on visibility, control, and deliberate design.”

Related News

  • Cyber

    Ransomware round-up

    by Mark Rowe

    EMEA organisations paying ransoms dropped by a fifth or more (22 per cent) from the previous year, according to the vendor Veeam,…

  • Cyber

    Risk during AI adoption

    by Mark Rowe

    CISO Andrew Smith at Kyocera Document Solutions UK explains how he’s responded to the cyber risks associated with AI and how businesses…

Close