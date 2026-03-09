US National Cyber Strategy

President Trump’s leadership has created a new era in cyberspace, a White House cyber security strategy document has hailed.

The United States ‘will act swiftly, deliberately, and proactively to disable cyber threats to America’, according to the seven page document, which references the US’ recent attack on Iran and what the document terms ‘a flawless military operation to bring international narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro to justice’. “We will not confine our responses to the “cyber” realm,” the document goes on. “We will undertake an unprecedented effort, operating in a coordinated and sustained fashion across the US government. Working with allies across the globe, we will promote U.S. interests and security.”

In that vein, the document states that the US will ‘dismantle networks, pursue hackers and spies, and sanction lawless foreign hacking companies. We will unveil and embarrass online espionage, destructive propaganda and influence operations, and cultural subversion’. The strategy also promises to ‘remove burdensome, ineffective regulations so that our industry partners innovate quickly in emerging technologies’.

The document gives ‘Six Policy Pillars’: to ‘deploy the full suite of US government defensive and offensive cyber operations’ against adversaries; reduce compliance ‘burdens’ but promote what it calls ‘common sense regulation’; secure federal information systems ‘by implementing cybersecurity best practices, post-quantum cryptography, zero-trust architecture, and cloud transition’; secure America’s critical infrastructure and supply chains; secure the ‘AI technology stack’ including data centres; and educate and train the cyber workforce.

Comments

John Kindervag, chief evangelist at Illumio, said: “Zero Trust remains a foundational pillar of US cyber strategy, underscoring that it is not a political initiative tied to a single administration but a national security imperative. For years, Zero Trust has been misunderstood as a product, a framework, or a checklist. In reality, it is the world’s only cybersecurity strategy – one built on the recognition that trust itself is a vulnerability.

“What makes this moment especially critical is the rise of agentic AI. They operate with agency, often at the kernel level, and increasingly without direct human interaction. In security terms, that means AI agents can behave like insiders and potentially malicious ones.

“We are adopting AI faster than we are governing it. You cannot ban algorithms any more than you can ban mathematics. Pandora’s box is already open. The only viable path forward is governance, and Zero Trust provides the blueprint.

“Zero Trust is uniquely suited to the AI era because it doesn’t ask whether a system is “good” or “bad.” It asks whether a connection should exist at all. By enforcing least privilege, inspecting traffic flows, and continuously validating every interaction, organizations can constrain AI systems to do only what they are explicitly allowed to do, and nothing more. By reaffirming Zero Trust, the Administration has sent a clear message: the future of American cyber resilience will not be built on trust, hope, or speed alone, but on visibility, control, and deliberate design.”