March 2026

February 2026
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025

2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
WIS 2025 montage of photos
WIS Awards 2025
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
WCOSP Spring Ball 2026
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

Monday, March 9, 2026
Account Manager / Surrey
Security Service Engineer / SG1, Stevenage, Hertfordshire
Fire Alarm Small Works/Service Engineer / SG1, Stevenage, Hertfordshire
Fire And Security Engineer / M1, Manchester, Greater Manchester
Commissioning Engineer – Southend-on-Sea , East London / Southend
Embedded Security Technician / Unit 2C, Citylink Business Park
Electrical Qualifying Supervisor / England
Fire Small Works Engineer / England
Corporate IT Manager / England
Corporate IT Manager / England
Cyber

Ransomware record year

by Mark Rowe

Last year was a record-breaker for ransomware activity globally, according to a cyber firm. Attacks rose 50 per cent year-on-year, reaching 7,874 incidents worldwide – including notable attacks on UK retailers M&S, Co-op and Harrods, according to NCC Group’s Annual Threat Monitor Report.

February and December proved particularly active months. AI-enabled tooling, automation frameworks and commoditised ransomware kits have lowered barriers to entry, allowing less technically sophisticated actors to scale operations more quickly, according to the firm. As for who are carrying out the attacks, Qilin, which claimed to be behind the attack on Japanese brewer Asahi, emerged as the most active threat actor, responsible for 1,022 attacks (13pc) in 2025. Akira followed with 755 attacks, and CL0P with 517.

‘Staggering’ increase

Matt Hull, VP of Cyber Intelligence and Response at NCC Group, said: “Risk emerges when capability and intent meet opportunity. That dynamic defined the cyber landscape last year, and 2025 was a year of rapidly expanding opportunity. Many of the major incidents we observed relied on techniques that have existed for years: credential theft, social engineering and the abuse of trusted access. The difference wasn’t innovation alone; it was how much damage those well‑worn techniques could now inflict across complex, interconnected organisations.”

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the M&S, Co-op and Harrods retail sector cyber attacks, NCC Group’s data shows that 2025 saw a staggering 50 per cent increase in attack volume. Putting this volume into perspective – Scattered Spider, which led this wave of high-profile retail attacks, didn’t even make the top ten ransomware groups by volume.

“Nearly 8,000 ransomware attacks in a single year suggest that disruption at this scale is becoming normalised. The top players may change, but the threat is accelerating, not slowing. What’s different now is the industrialisation of ransomware. AI-driven tools and commoditised kits mean the barrier to entry has collapsed, and attackers can scale faster and adapt more quickly.

“Organisations that treat cyber resilience as optional in 2026 are putting themselves at serious operational and financial risk.”

By region

North America was the most targeted region in 2025, accounting for 56 per cent of recorded attacks. Europe represented 22pc of claimed incidents, followed by Asia at 12pc. North America’s concentration of large enterprises and critical infrastructure continues to make it a primary focus for ransomware operators, according to the software firm.

Related News

  • Cyber

    ChatGPT’s third birthday

    by Mark Rowe

    Sunday, November 30 marks three years since ChatGPT was released to the public. In that time, OpenAI’s generative AI (GenAI) has changed…

  • Cyber

    Paradox of trust

    by Mark Rowe

    As global leaders gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), under the theme “The Spirit of Dialogue,” the focus was…

  • Cyber

    Alarming state of cyber resilience

    by Mark Rowe

    Is your business ready for the inevitable cyberattack? asks Ishwar Fernandes, Head of Technical Architects, at Birmingham-based cyber and data protection consultancy…

