S12 adds two

Gemma Newman, General Manager of Newman Event Services, and Glen Tonkyn, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxon have joined the S12 Security Guarding Leadership Group. They’re from non-SIA approved security companies. The S12 says it’s so non-ACS providers have a voice in shaping industry reform and engagement with UK Government.

The group ran an open application process in January. For the S12’s webinar on the community safety accreditation scheme (CSAS), see the March edition of Professional Security Magazine.

To recap

The S12 was founded last autumn, to address industry issues, raise standards and work for public safety, and meet with Home Office officials, the Home Office Security Minister Dan Jarvis and the Security Industry Authority (SIA). The S12 says that engagement with policymakers continues to deepen, particularly across workstreams such as Mandatory Business Licensing, Martyn’s Law, labour exploitation, training malpractice and the SIA Business Approval Scheme.

Paul Fullwood, the former senior SIA man who’s COO of the S12, said: “The introduction of non-ACS board representation is about ensuring the S12 reflects the whole of the sector, from national providers to smaller, agile businesses delivering specialist and regional services. Both Gemma and Glen demonstrated strong compliance credentials and a genuine commitment to improving standards, strengthening governance and enhancing public safety. Their willingness to invest time, insight and leadership into S12 activity will add real depth to our work as we continue to drive positive change for the future.

The two Non-ACS members will lead a non-ACS workstream, focused on bringing people from non-ACS, SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and businesses outside the SIA’s scope to the table. The S12 is now made up of representatives from:

• Five large companies (turnover of £100m-plus, such as G4S)

• Three medium companies (turnover of £30m-plus)

• Five small companies (turnover up to £30m)

• Two non-ACS

• One trade association

A voice for safeguarding, diversity and the next generation

About Gemma Newman

She’s among attenders of the UK CMA conference at Middlesbrough this week. She began her career as a casual security officer in 2016 before progressing through operational and administrative roles within her family business to become General Manager. She has experience across event security, control rooms, safeguarding and static guarding operations, and already contributes to the S12’s Labour Exploitation, and Diversity and Inclusion workstreams.

Gemma said: “I have seen first-hand the commitment within S12 to drive positive change, and being part of that has made me want to give more. Safeguarding and diversity are two areas I am deeply passionate about. Enhancing public safety sits at the heart of what the S12 exists to do, and I believe my operational background, combined with my focus on improving processes and standards, will allow me to contribute meaningfully at board level.

“I am committed to ensuring that the decisions we take today stand up to scrutiny in decades to come, and that future generations entering this industry feel represented and supported.”

Gemma also brings involvement in such industry initiatives as NOWIE and Women in Security, alongside charity and community engagement experience.

About Glen Tonkyn

He’s CEO of Galaxon. Glen said: “I’m absolutely delighted and very much looking forward to joining the team and contributing meaningfully to the S12. S12 plays a critical role in shaping the future of the UK security sector. Operating within a smaller company environment, I work closely with teams at all levels to build a culture where people feel supported, empowered and accountable. I believe that workforce development, clear career pathways and strong organisational culture are fundamental to service quality and public confidence.

“By sharing practical approaches that have delivered measurable improvements, I hope to support S12 in promoting scalable, sustainable solutions that raise standards across the industry.”

The two appointments reinforce the S12’s mandate to represent the interests of the UK security guarding sector while driving professionalism, accountability and improved public safety.

Paul Evans, CEO of Carlisle Support Services, is chair of the S12. He said: “When we opened applications for two Non-ACS board positions, it was clear there was both appetite and capability within this part of the sector to contribute at the highest level.

“Gemma and Glen each bring a range of valuable perspectives, from event security and safeguarding to workforce development and organisational leadership. Their appointments strengthen our ability to represent the whole of the industry as we continue to work together with the ultimate aim of leaving the industry in a better place than we find it today.”

