December 2025

TOP STORIES
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Door Entry

Video door entry for Arts Centre

by Mark Rowe

In Somerset, Bridgwater Arts Centre is a Grade I listed building in the heart of the town, now owned and operated by Bridgwater Town Council. It holds performances of theatre, music and film.

 

As part of a renovation, the installer Kings Group SW upgraded the premises’ door entry system to a modular video design. Scott Mason, Director of Amenities at the town council, said: The Grade I listing of Bridgwater Arts Centre means that any changes, however minor, must be carefully planned to protect the building’s historic character. We involved our teams in the initial design and specification process to ensure the solution could be installed to seamlessly blend with its surroundings while enhancing video security and access.”

The installer specified Comelit-PAC’s Ultra product, a high-definition video intercom designed to allow staff to monitor all entry points via high-definition video, providing real-time visibility and access control.

Adam Pitman, Security and Life Safety Systems Supervisor at Kings Group SW, added: “Every aspect of the door entry upgrade had to be approached sensitively. This included routing cables discreetly, installation and ensuring the system met the latest security standards. By choosing Comelit-PAC’s modular system, this could be achieved with minimal disruption to the building’s historic fabric while providing a flexible solution that can be adapted as the Centre’s security needs evolve.”

The Ultra product was selected because its modular design enabled a configuration of the door entry to meet the specific requirements of the Arts Centre, the installer said. Its 2-Wire and ViP door stations allow a mix of audio, video, and button modules in a compact layout, allowing for flexibility to adapt the system to access points.

Tony Berry, Business Development Manager at Comelit-PAC, added: “Working closely with Kings Group SW and Bridgwater Arts Centre early on allowed us to tailor the solution specifically for this site. By understanding the needs of the team and how the building operates, we were able to deliver a system that functions seamlessly for staff, visitors and performers while integrating thoughtfully into the historic environment.”

