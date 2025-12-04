Award wins

Ajax Systems took third place in the Industry Choice Security or Fire Manufacturer category at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards 2025, announced on December 1 in London.

Aaron Scott, Country Manager UK at Ajax Systems, said: “This recognition is a reflection of how Ajax is redefining what modern security can look like. From fire and life safety to video surveillance, we remain committed to delivering technology that’s not only innovative but also built to perform in the real world. It’s an honour to see our solutions celebrated in such a competitive market.”

The company’s product portfolio includes 280 devices for intrusion protection, video surveillance, fire and life safety, and comfort and automation.

For the winners in full visit https://www.securityandfireawards.com/winners-2025. Some 800 from the fire and security industry attended the awards dinner on Park Lane, pictured.

Last month the firm’s DomeCam Mini, a wired AI-powered IP security camera, was named the Outstanding New Security Product at the 2025 Southeast Asia OSPAs in Singapore, part of Prof Martin Gill’s global Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) .