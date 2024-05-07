World Excellence Awards, that runs the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), have launched the Fire Resilience Excellence Awards (FREAs).

The FREAs are to recognise outstanding performance in tackling fires and improving resilience to them; to mark individuals, teams, companies, initiatives, and products involved in fire resilience management across sectors including public, private, and third-sector organisations.

The criteria for these awards are based say organisers on research on key factors that contribute to and characterise outstanding performance. The FREAs are sponsored by AXA, the UK insurance company, and are being set up with fire and resilience associations and groups, including BAFE, BAFSA, FIA and IFSM.

Founder of World Excellence Awards, the criminologist Prof Martin Gill, pictured, said: ‘Being outstanding – as opposed to being ‘average’ or ‘good’ – has important implications. It means more organisations are protected, fewer individuals suffer, it is true to say that less people will lose their lives. Building on the ethical principles that have guided the development of the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) – now in 48 countries and growing – the FREAs are set to bring credible recognition to those who excel at what they do.’

Douglas Barnett, Director of Mid-Market and Customer Risk Management at AXA Insurance added: ‘We are delighted to support the FREAs. We have long admired the ethical principles of the OSPAs on which these are based, and we feel these awards will help showcase all that is good about the work of those involved with Fire and Resilience.’

Entry to the FREAs will open later in the year and nominations will be invited in these categories:

Outstanding Leader; Team; Organisation; Consultant; Installer/Integrator; Product/Innovation; Partnership/Collaboration; Risk Assessor; Insurance Broker

and Loss Adjustor. Visit www.thefreas.com.