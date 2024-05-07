Spinning Gate Shopping Centre provider

Lodge Security is the new security provider at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh town centre. Spinning Gate has 39 retail units with a 92pc current occupancy level within 110,000sq ft of retail space. It stands between the flat surface on site car park (run by Wigan Council) and Leigh’s bus station, which has links into Manchester city centre. The centre, open seven days, also runs in parallel to Bradshawgate (the town’s high street).

It’s privately owned by Atmore Group Ltd who appoint Legat Owen as managing agents. Lodge Security have offices in the North West and now provide the centre with 9,000 security hours annually.

The Spinning Gate on site security team, SIA-dual badged, have transferred to Lodge under TUPE and will complete training and development including safety and security operational training, customer service and conflict management training. Lodge have provided the security team with what the shopping centre terms a highly identifiable uniform to support shoppers, visitors and retail partners providing a high visibility presence, deterring crime and anti-social behaviour across the site. Lodge are providing remote monitoring and intervention through their 24-7 GSOC (Global Security Operations Centre), supported by their fleet of tracked Lodge ‘Rapid Response’ vehicles to respond and patrol as necessary.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager at Spinning Gate is pictured with Andrew Cockerill, MD of Lodge Security. Karen Cox said: “We are excited to welcome Lodge Security, an experienced security service partner, to Spinning Gate Shopping Centre. We continue to work in close partnership with other stakeholders within Leigh town centre and we are committed to supporting and strengthening the security provision to assist in providing a safe, and secure environment for our shoppers to enjoy. Lodge Security are a long standing member of the SIA approved contractors scheme and are NSI Guarding Gold accredited. It was imperative that we appointed a company that is proficient in delivering core security and customer services competencies to continue enhance our shopper experience.”

And Andrew Cockerill said: “We are delighted to secure the security contract at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre and are looking forward to working with the centre management team and onsite security personnel. We warmly welcome the transferring security team members to the Lodge Family, and know they with the existing Lodge members joining the centre team, will deliver a fantastic service for the Leigh community and visitors alike. As one of the longest established names in Security, Lodge Service have vast experience in retail, community street teams, leisure and entertainment security sectors and we are eager to continue sharing our expertise and solutions with Spinning Gate. The acquisition of the security contract Spinning Gate is a great addition to the Lodge Security portfolio which continues to enjoy year on year success and growth. I would also like to give a big thank you to Karen and Carole from the Centre Management Team, who have been fantastic throughout the process and helped us to achieve such a smooth and successful transition process.”

About Lodge Security

They’re a third generation family business, forming part of Lodge Service International Group. They operate besides in the UK, in Ireland and across mainland Europe. They are Security Industry Authority (SIA) approved contractors (ACS), are part of the community security accreditation scheme, NSI gold accredited, members of the ACS Pacesetters group of high scoring ACS firms, members of the British Security Industry Association, Retailers Against Crime, board members of City Security Council, and members of the London Crime Prevention Association, and IFPO (International Federation for Protection Officers).