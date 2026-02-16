CATEGORIES
Fire

Chubbsafes Lithium Ion Battery Safe Lite, Pro

by Mark Rowe

Insafe, the UK distributor for Chubbsafes, has launched a Lithium Ion Battery Safe range, for use in the storage and charging of lithium batteries.

The two models, the Lithium Ion Battery Safe Lite and the Lithium Ion Battery Safe Pro, are to meet different levels of operational and safety requirements across commercial and industrial settings, the firms say. Simon Arthur, Managing Director at Insafe, says: “With lithium batteries now powering a wide range of tools, devices and workplace technologies, fire safety has become a critical consideration. These new Chubbsafes solutions have been developed to help reduce the risks associated with charging and storing lithium batteries, while maintaining practical functionality and ease of use.”

The Lite is a cabinet designed to store and charge lithium batteries. Its fire-resistant construction, including Euroclass A1 insulation, provides protection against internal and external fire exposure, the makers say. Two fire alarms, inside and outside the cabinet, offer detection in the event of overheating or malfunction. Surge-protected power sockets enable safe charging, and perforated steel shelving provides a 50-kilogram load capacity per shelf. Optional features include electronic locks, additional power strips and connection to a building’s ventilation system.

For a more demanding application, the Pro model provides fire containment and suppression. Certified to EN 14470-1 and EN 1363-1, it offers up to 105 minutes of fire protection from outside to inside and 90 minutes from inside to outside. Built to EI 180mm Type A1 and NF EN 13501-2 standards, the Pro features thermo-expanding door seals for automatic smoke and flame suppression, surge-protected sockets and adjustable perforated shelves. Options include an automatic fire extinguisher, smoke detector and integrated alarm notifications.

Simon Arthur added: “By introducing both Lite and Pro options, Insafe supports organisations in choosing the level of bespoke protection that best suits their operational needs. It reflects Chubbsafes’ commitment to evolving with workplace safety challenges, giving businesses confidence their lithium batteries can be stored and charged safely, whatever the scale of their operations.”

The Lite model comes in three sizes, 185-litre, 730-litre and 1000-litre, all finished in RAL 9010 white; while the Pro model is available in four sizes, from 165 to 665 litres, each with a RAL 9010 white finish. For specifications and technical details visit www.insafe.co.uk.

