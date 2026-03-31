Corps Security has named Charlotte Rogers as Divisional Director – London. She will lead the Corps’s London division.

Rogers, pictured, brings operational expertise and a commercial acumen, the London-based firm says. She recently held the position of Director of Operations at Bidvest Noonan, where she led the integration of a strategic acquisition, overseeing a UK-wide portfolio. Previously, she held Director of Operations and Regional Director positions at Ward Security, where she held full profit and loss responsibility for a portfolio and led the company’s expansion into the Midlands and the North.

Mike Bullock, CEO of Corps Security, said: “Charlotte’s ability to lead high-performing operations at scale, combined with her commercial expertise, makes her a strong addition to our team. London is a critical market for Corps, and we’re confident Charlotte will make an immediate impact.”

And she said: “I am delighted to be joining Corps Security. Great operations are about building teams that genuinely add value for clients and drive sustainable results for the business. Corps has a strong reputation and clear sense of purpose, and I am looking forward to contributing to that in London.”