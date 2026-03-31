Fire acquisition

Ranger Fire and Security’s latest acquisition is of Total Fire Group, based in Bolton. This acquisition is Ranger’s 17th since it formed in early 2024 and its fourth of 2026.

Ranger says it has a strategy of delivering services through local ‘hero’ businesses, whereby customers can have fire risk assessments which they can then remedy via the wider Ranger Group. Running for more than 20 years, Total Fire has worked for social housing providers and housing associations, besides commercial and public sector clients. Ranger points to regulatory requirements and scrutiny around fire safety, compliance and risk management. Darren Baird, founder of Total Fire is a former firefighter who held senior roles within the fire service. He will continue to lead its operations. Pictured left to right are Darren Baird; Managing Director – Total Fire Group, and from RangerMark Bridges, CEO and Ian Teader; CSO.

Mark Bridges, CEO of Ranger Fire and Security, said: “Bringing Total Fire Group into Ranger is a critical step in strengthening our overall fire and security offering. As customer expectations and regulatory requirements continue to increase, having deep expertise in fire risk assessment and ongoing risk management is essential. Darren Baird and the team at Total Fire will help us to significantly enhance Ranger’s support for customers from the earliest stage of identifying and understanding risk, through to delivering the right solutions and long-term support.

“By working with local ‘hero’ businesses like Total Fire, we can ensure customers receive expert fire risk advice, with any issues seamlessly addressed through our wider team of experts. This strengthens our existing capabilities while unlocking further cross-selling opportunities, as we continue to build a national one-stop solution for all fire and security needs.”

Darren Baird, Founder and Group Director of Total Fire, said: “Our focus has always been on helping organisations understand and manage their fire risk in a practical and effective way. By becoming part of Ranger, we can now take that approach further and at a larger scale, combining our consultancy expertise with Ranger’s extensive delivery capabilities.

“There is a clear opportunity to support customers more holistically, from identifying risks and then helping ensure they are properly addressed and managed over time. Being part of Ranger also gives us the platform to expand our reach and bring our services to more customers across the UK.”