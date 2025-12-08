Logistics contract

A three-year contract with contract logistics firm Neovia Logistics has gone to Corps Security after a competitive tender process. Ten Corps officers will provide estate security, guarding, site support and searching services at the company’s distribution centre near Milton Keynes.

The Corps notes that the logistics firm operates in a highly regulated environment requiring security protocols to meet accreditation requirements on behalf of its clients. The contract will expand the site’s security provision to cover multiple access points across the site with a dedicated site cover team.

Neovia pointed to the Corps’ account management structure and rollout plan proposed at the tender stage, regional support strategy, and its accessibility compliance. Neovia was also impressed by Corps’ ESG (environmental-social-governance) and DEI (diversity-equality-inclusion) commitments and operational protocols that aligned with the site’s specific needs.

Mark Williams, Site Support Manager at Neovia, said: “Security is paramount in our highly regulated operations. We were impressed by Corps Security’s comprehensive understanding of our needs and cost-effective approach. We are confident that we have selected the right partner to deliver the services our site requires.”

And Dale Johnson, Regional Manager at Corps Security, said: “We are delighted to partner with Neovia Logistics to enhance its site security. This contract demonstrates our ability to adapt and meet the complex needs of highly regulated logistics environments, and we look forward to supporting Neovia Logistics’ complex operations.”

Photo courtesy of Corps Security.