Skills for Security has welcomed the network video product manufacturer Axis Communications as a new Platinum Sponsor of the skills and apprenticeship body.

Skills says this new partnership highlights Axis’ commitment to raising the bar in training, skills development and career progression for security people across the UK. Working with Skills for Security, Axis will support apprenticeship programmes and initiatives designed to nurture new talent. Natalie Barbi, HR Manager Northern and Eastern Europe at Axis says: “We believe the strength of our security and surveillance technology operations is built on the skills and professionalism of our people. Partnering with Skills for Security reflects our commitment to developing a workforce that is technically capable, confident, and able to implement and support the latest in intelligent video, access control, and life‐safety‐adjacent solutions. Together, we’re investing in the next generation of professionals who will help address the skills gap and shape the future of our sector.”

About Platinum

The Platinum Sponsorship programme, developed by Skills, offers brands a way to support and engage with apprenticeships. Sponsors gain visibility, access to networking opportunities, and direct opportunities to train the next generation of installers. As a sponsor, Axis will champion standards in fire and security training, supporting initiatives that bridge education and industry.

David Scott, Managing Director of Skills for Security, adds: “Axis’ reputation for innovation and leadership in network security technology aligns closely with our mission to strengthen skills and raise standards across the electronic security sector. Their support brings valuable industry insight and demonstrates a shared commitment to inspiring and developing the next generation of security professionals.”