Launches at Ajax Systems’ event

Dare to be First was the title of the 2025 annual product launch by Ajax Systems, the alarm and security wireless product manufacturer. While the main event ran in Frankfurt, Germany, you can view the presentations online. Visit https://ajax.systems/landing/special-event/.

Among the releases was what the company has hailed as the first wireless Grade 3 intrusion protection product range. Covered are motion and opening detectors, keypads, sirens, panic buttons, range extenders, integration modules, and control panel – Superior Hub G3 Jeweller. The hub supports up to 250 devices and stays connected thanks to Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and two 2G/LTE SIM cards, switching in case of interruptions. As for devices, they last up to seven years on pre-installed enhanced batteries, and come with sabotage protection. They take minutes to mount, the makers report, and you set up and manage them through Ajax apps, whether on-site or remotely. The wireless Grade 3 devices communicate over Superior Jeweller, a new protocol that delivers up to 3500m of communication range in open space.

Hubs

Superior MegaHub can support up to 999 wired or wireless devices in any combination and no limit on sirens; it supports 100 groups, 100 automation scenarios, and 1,000 users. Uses of the single control panel include shopping malls, factories, logistics sites, and warehouses. Meanwhile the Superior Hub Hybrid 2 device can support up to 250 devices with no limit on sirens, 25 security groups, 64 automation scenarios, and 100 users; it doubles the capacity of its predecessor. And Hub BP Jeweller, an Ajax hub that operates on batteries, now runs for up to four years on a single battery in the ‘Battery power saver’ mode, which makes it suitable the makers say for sites without power, stable connection, or on-site staff.

Services

Ajax Services continue to evolve, with the idea for installers to turn one-time installations into recurring income through subscriptions. An installer can offer:

