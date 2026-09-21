Redaction of sensitive video, audio

Under a joint multi-year contract, Surrey Police and Sussex Police have selected a product for the redaction of sensitive video and audio. An initial rollout is within the subject access and data protection parts of the two neighbouring forces, where staff regularly review video and audio before it can be disclosed in response to subject access requests. The material can contain personal information belonging to victims, members of the public, police officers and others, requiring police to identify and then redact information that cannot be shared.

Pimloc Redact uses AI to automatically detect and redact personally identifiable information (PII) across video and audio. The vendor points to this reducing the manual work of reviewing of footage while helping maintain accuracy. The platform is designed to process large volumes of multimedia and can be deployed across teams and use cases as needs evolve, the supplier adds.

Simon Randall, CEO and Founder of Pimloc said: “Police forces manage enormous and growing volumes of video and audio, and every piece of footage that needs to be disclosed has to be handled with care. Surrey Police and Sussex Police need to be able to process that material efficiently, at scale and with confidence that sensitive information is protected. Pimloc Redact gives their teams technology built specifically for that challenge, automating time-consuming parts of the redaction process while keeping people in control of what is ultimately disclosed.”

The two forces have to manage video and audio from body-worn cameras and CCTV. When that material is requested for disclosure, teams may need to review footage frame by frame to identify and remove the PII of other individuals captured in the material. Pimloc adds that its product automates much of this process. Its AI detects and tracks faces throughout video, while capabilities developed for police use can automatically identify other sensitive information captured in footage, including mobile phone and computer screens and visible text such as house numbers and road signs.

For audio, enhanced transcription capabilities allow a user to identify sensitive spoken information and redact it alongside video within the same platform. Users retain oversight throughout the process and can review and adjust redactions before material is shared.

The joint contract gives both forces a single platform for managing video and audio redaction across departments and workflows. The firm adds that it’s continuing to expand the platform’s capabilities for law enforcement and public safety, including editable transcripts and automatic translation, as well as investigative tools that allow searching across files for specific people and objects.