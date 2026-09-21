Redaction of sensitive video, audio

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

September 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
August 2026
July 2026
June 2026
May 2026
April 2026
March 2026

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ACS Pacesetters Awards 2026
ST26 Glasgow
WCoSP Spring Ball 2026
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, September 21, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Security Engineer – Service and Install / UK & Ireland
Mechanical Estimator – East Midlands / East Midlands
Security Project Manager – London/Hybrid / London
Security Project Manager – London/Hybrid / London
Business Development Manager – Fire / East Midlands and South
Fire & Security Project Co-Ordinator – St Albans / St Albans
Site Manager / Nationwide
Account Manager / Watford
Senior Design Consultant / UK - City of London
Fire And Security Engineer / NE1, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne & Wear
Post a Job Ad
Integrated Systems

Redaction of sensitive video, audio

by Mark Rowe

Under a joint multi-year contract, Surrey Police and Sussex Police have selected a product for the redaction of sensitive video and audio. An initial rollout is within the subject access and data protection parts of the two neighbouring forces, where staff regularly review video and audio before it can be disclosed in response to subject access requests. The material can contain personal information belonging to victims, members of the public, police officers and others, requiring police to identify and then redact information that cannot be shared.

Pimloc Redact uses AI to automatically detect and redact personally identifiable information (PII) across video and audio. The vendor points to this reducing the manual work of reviewing of footage while helping maintain accuracy. The platform is designed to process large volumes of multimedia and can be deployed across teams and use cases as needs evolve, the supplier adds.

Simon Randall, CEO and Founder of Pimloc said: “Police forces manage enormous and growing volumes of video and audio, and every piece of footage that needs to be disclosed has to be handled with care. Surrey Police and Sussex Police need to be able to process that material efficiently, at scale and with confidence that sensitive information is protected. Pimloc Redact gives their teams technology built specifically for that challenge, automating time-consuming parts of the redaction process while keeping people in control of what is ultimately disclosed.”

The two forces have to manage video and audio from body-worn cameras and CCTV. When that material is requested for disclosure, teams may need to review footage frame by frame to identify and remove the PII of other individuals captured in the material. Pimloc adds that its product automates much of this process. Its AI detects and tracks faces throughout video, while capabilities developed for police use can automatically identify other sensitive information captured in footage, including mobile phone and computer screens and visible text such as house numbers and road signs.

For audio, enhanced transcription capabilities allow a user to identify sensitive spoken information and redact it alongside video within the same platform. Users retain oversight throughout the process and can review and adjust redactions before material is shared.

The joint contract gives both forces a single platform for managing video and audio redaction across departments and workflows. The firm adds that it’s continuing to expand the platform’s capabilities for law enforcement and public safety, including editable transcripts and automatic translation, as well as investigative tools that allow searching across files for specific people and objects.

Related News

Close