Mitie confirms 31000

Mitie reports confirmation that it is operating in accordance with ISO 31000:2018, the international standard for risk management. The FM contractor points to its holistic and thorough approach to risk management across the business.

The validation comes after an independent evaluation, which assessed all aspects of risk management practices across the Mitie Group. This was carried out by the British Standards Institution (BSI), which assessed over 350 pieces of information on the FM firm’s processes, from internal audits, to risk registers and training records. The BSI confirmed that Mitie meets the criteria, and highlighted several areas of best practice in the assessment, noting a positive culture of risk awareness, well defined risk objectives, and a commitment to training colleagues on risk management.

Mitie chieved the ISO 22301 standard in March 2023, which certified Mitie with the standard in business continuity management. The contractor says it’s also supporting its customers to be as risk prepared as possible, highlighted by its acquisition of Linx International Group in April 2023. Linx is a risk management consulting business which provides specialist security, risk management and investigative services to its customers, including security risk assessments, security design, and fraud and commercial malpractice investigations.

Peter Dickinson, Chief Legal Officer at Mitie, said: “As a large organisation, we understand the importance of engraining the best possible risk management processes across our business. Attaining ISO 31000 validation is a reflection of our deep expertise in managing and mitigating risk, as well as our commitment to building and maintaining safe work environments for our colleagues and our customers.”

