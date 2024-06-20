Tuesday, July 2, 2024
CCTV

Dallmeier gains ISO 27001

by Mark Rowe

The German video technology manufacturer Dallmeier electronic announces that the company has received ISO 27001 certification. That’s the international standard for information security management.

As IoT components, surveillance cameras, software and recording systems are just as vulnerable as other IT systems, the Regensburg-based firm says. In the context of cybersecurity and data protection, customers should take care when selecting a manufacturer, as the integrity of the supplier is a crucial link in the security chain, it says. ISO 27001 certification confirms that Dallmeier electronic has processes and systems in place to protect sensitive data and minimise risks.

For customers, the company says, ISO 27001 provides the assurance that their data and systems are protected against possible threats when using Dallmeier hardware and software.

Meeting NIS-2

For operators of critical infrastructure systems and all essential and important entities, the manufacturer’s ISO 27001 certification also provides the basis for being able to meet their NIS-2 requirements with regard to a secure supply chain. In addition to ISO 27001, the manufacturer adds that it has for some time been ensuring compliance with the European Union-wide data protection rules the GDPR and the United States’ federal NDAA (National Defence Authorisation Act).

Armin Biersack, CSO at Dallmeier electronic, says: “The ISO 27001 certification is an important milestone for Dallmeier electronic and underlines our commitment to the highest security standards and the protection of our customers’ sensitive data. Combined with our existing NDAA and GDPR compliance, our customers can be assured that they are working with a trusted partner that understands their security and privacy needs and meets current and future regulatory requirements.”

Visit www.dallmeier.com.

