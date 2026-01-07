Land Sheriffs refresh branding

The guarding firm Land Sheriffs have launched a fresh brand, updated logo, and new website to mark their 20-year anniversary.

“We’re incredibly proud to be launching our brand-new website and logo as part of our 20thanniversary celebrations! After two decades establishing ourselves in the industry, it feels like the perfect moment for a refresh. The new logo and website not only represent how far we’ve come, but also reflect our ambition and confidence for the future” says James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs.

The guarding company, based in Essex, can roots trace back to the mid-1990s, when they supported businesses with legal land evictions. The business evolved, with the firm in their current form being established in 2005 when they began working with Network Rail to help protect their property, people and infrastructure. Since then, Land Sheriffs’ have worked for a range of clients, delivering high-profile projects including protecting the HS1 route between London and the Channel, seeing to the smooth operation of travel during the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and contributing to the opening of the Elizabeth Line in the capital.

“We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come since those early days, constantly evolving to meet our clients’ needs. We’ve experienced exceptional growth and we’re excited to keep building on that success. Our new redesign gives clients a clearer view of the services we offer and the sectors we work in, while our updated logo ensures we remain instantly recognisable – a reassuring presence for both clients and the public” adds James.

The firm, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors, has a 24-hour CCTV operational control centre and provides services ranging from mobile patrols and manned guarding to on-train security, welfare patrols (pictured) and crime prevention measures. Operating primarily in the rail sector, they work with major names including Network Rail, HS1, Greater Anglia and MTR Elizabeth Line. Their work has helped reduce crime and trespassing across the rail network, with the team approaching 500 life-saving interventions.

“As we celebrate 20 years, I want to thank our incredible team, including our founders Steve and Tyler LeMay, and our clients for their continued trust and support. We’ve built a reputation for delivering smarter security solutions that make a real difference, and with our refreshed brand and website, we’re excited about the opportunities ahead,” adds James.

Visit: landsheriffs.co.uk/.