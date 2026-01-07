Land Sheriffs refresh branding

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Head of Illicit Trade (ITP) – China / China
Fire Alarm Commissioning Engineer / UK - City of London
Fire Alarm Commissioning Engineer / UK - City of London
Head of Illicit Trade (ITP) – China / China
Head of Illicit Trade Prevention (ITP) – Czech Rep/Slovakia / China
Head of Anti Illicit Trade – Greece / Greece
Head of Anti Illicit Trade – Greece / Greece
Global Head of Security / North America
Global Head of Security / North America
Estimator-Physical Security Systems / UK - St Albans
Post a Job Ad
Guarding

Land Sheriffs refresh branding

by Mark Rowe

The guarding firm Land Sheriffs have launched a fresh brand, updated logo, and new website to mark their 20-year anniversary.

“We’re incredibly proud to be launching our brand-new website and logo as part of our 20thanniversary celebrations! After two decades establishing ourselves in the industry, it feels like the perfect moment for a refresh. The new logo and website not only represent how far we’ve come, but also reflect our ambition and confidence for the future” says James Coyle, Managing Director of Land Sheriffs.

The guarding company, based in Essex, can roots trace back to the mid-1990s, when they supported businesses with legal land evictions. The business evolved, with the firm in their current form being established in 2005 when they began working with Network Rail to help protect their property, people and infrastructure. Since then, Land Sheriffs’ have worked for a range of clients, delivering high-profile projects including protecting the HS1 route between London and the Channel, seeing to the smooth operation of travel during the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and contributing to the opening of the Elizabeth Line in the capital.

“We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come since those early days, constantly evolving to meet our clients’ needs. We’ve experienced exceptional growth and we’re excited to keep building on that success. Our new redesign gives clients a clearer view of the services we offer and the sectors we work in, while our updated logo ensures we remain instantly recognisable – a reassuring presence for both clients and the public” adds James.

The firm, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors, has a 24-hour CCTV operational control centre and provides services ranging from mobile patrols and manned guarding to on-train security, welfare patrols (pictured) and crime prevention measures. Operating primarily in the rail sector, they work with major names including Network Rail, HS1, Greater Anglia and MTR Elizabeth Line. Their work has helped reduce crime and trespassing across the rail network, with the team approaching 500 life-saving interventions.

“As we celebrate 20 years, I want to thank our incredible team, including our founders Steve and Tyler LeMay, and our clients for their continued trust and support. We’ve built a reputation for delivering smarter security solutions that make a real difference, and with our refreshed brand and website, we’re excited about the opportunities ahead,” adds James.

Visit: landsheriffs.co.uk/.

Related News

  • Guarding

    City centre wardens

    by Mark Rowe

    Security officers are providing a reassuring presence in Salisbury city centre, as part of the nationwide Safer Streets spending, in this case…

  • Guarding

    SIA hails satisfaction survey

    by Mark Rowe

    The Security Industry Authority (SIA) has hailed its annual independent satisfaction survey that saw satisfaction levels among individuals rise again, increasing in…

  • Guarding

    SIA customer satisfaction

    by Mark Rowe

    A survey has found high levels of customer satisfaction with the Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence application service. The results from the…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close