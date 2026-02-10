CIS Security Ltd (CIS) has been awarded five Silver Fox Awards for 2025, after a visit from Lynda Moore, Managing Partner of FM Contract Watch, which runs Silver Fox, to the company’s head office in south-east London. She’s pictured with CIS staff including MD Neill Catton, left.

The awards were presented in recognition of exceptional performance during independent Silver Fox penetration audits, which assess the effectiveness of security teams in detecting and preventing unauthorised access. During 2025, about 200 audits were carried out across the CIS customer portfolio.

Security teams at 55 Ludgate Hill, The White Collar Factory, Almack House, 6 St James’s Square, and One Crown Place achieved the highest overall scores. These results reflected not only the prevention of unauthorised entry, but also strong officer alertness, in-depth site knowledge, and accurate site documentation, say the auditors. CIS confirmed that teams at all five locations consistently achieved a 100 per cent success rate in detection and deterrence throughout the Silver Fox testing.

Lynda Moore said: “I was delighted to present five Silver Fox 2025 Awards to the security teams from CIS Security. We completed around 200 penetration audits during 2025 across the CIS client base, and these teams prevented unauthorised access while achieving the highest overall scores. The Silver Fox Audit tests not only officer alertness, but also individual knowledge and site documentation. Congratulations to all the Security Officers and Site Managers on their excellent work.”

CIS praised the dedication and professionalism of its security officers, site managers, account management teams, and customers, acknowledging their collective commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and service delivery.

About the firm

CIS Security is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors. Last month senior managers at the firm took crisis leadership training, delivered by Alistair Sutherland QPM (CIS Client Relationship Director, former Assistant Commissioner of the City of London Police, and former Deputy Chief Constable of British Transport Police); and John Campbell LLB, MBA , QPM (former Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police.). Visit https://cis-security.co.uk/.