Silver Fox Awards

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

February 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
January 2026
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire and Security Install Engineer / CA1, Harraby, Cumbria
Marketing and Events Planner / London, UK
Senior Engineer (Install) / Amersham
Service Coordinator / London, UK
Security Engineer Service and Installation – Kent / Kent
Security Install/ Commissioning Engineer / London
Lead Engineer / London, UK
Financial Controller – EMEA region / UK
Service Engineer / Midlands
Pre and Post Sales Design Engineer / Berkshire
Post a Job Ad
Guarding

Silver Fox Awards

by Mark Rowe

CIS Security Ltd (CIS) has been awarded five Silver Fox Awards for 2025, after a visit from Lynda Moore, Managing Partner of FM Contract Watch, which runs Silver Fox, to the company’s head office in south-east London. She’s pictured with CIS staff including MD Neill Catton, left.

The awards were presented in recognition of exceptional performance during independent Silver Fox penetration audits, which assess the effectiveness of security teams in detecting and preventing unauthorised access. During 2025, about 200 audits were carried out across the CIS customer portfolio.

Security teams at 55 Ludgate Hill, The White Collar Factory, Almack House, 6 St James’s Square, and One Crown Place achieved the highest overall scores. These results reflected not only the prevention of unauthorised entry, but also strong officer alertness, in-depth site knowledge, and accurate site documentation, say the auditors. CIS confirmed that teams at all five locations consistently achieved a 100 per cent success rate in detection and deterrence throughout the Silver Fox testing.

Lynda Moore said: “I was delighted to present five Silver Fox 2025 Awards to the security teams from CIS Security. We completed around 200 penetration audits during 2025 across the CIS client base, and these teams prevented unauthorised access while achieving the highest overall scores. The Silver Fox Audit tests not only officer alertness, but also individual knowledge and site documentation. Congratulations to all the Security Officers and Site Managers on their excellent work.”

CIS praised the dedication and professionalism of its security officers, site managers, account management teams, and customers, acknowledging their collective commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and service delivery.

About the firm

CIS Security is a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA-approved contractors. Last month senior managers at the firm took crisis leadership training, delivered by Alistair Sutherland QPM (CIS Client Relationship Director, former Assistant Commissioner of the City of London Police, and former Deputy Chief Constable of British Transport Police); and John Campbell LLB, MBA , QPM (former Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police.). Visit https://cis-security.co.uk/.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close