Hanwha Vision has launched a barcode reader camera (BCR) for use in logistics. The camera features a modular structure, allowing users to customise the lens, LED module, and front cover to meet site requirements. With lens options ranging from 6mm to 25mm and LED modules with wide and narrow beam angles, the camera ensures optimal viewing angles and brightness in various installation settings, the makers say. Customers can select only the components they need, helping to overcome complex installation challenges while maximising return on investment, the firm adds.

The 3MP monochrome (black and white) camera is optimised for barcode recognition, delivering image clarity while minimising data processing requirements. As a monochrome camera, it captures black and white images, improving the speed and accuracy of barcode scanning, according to the product developers. This makes it suitable it’s claimed for settings like logistics centres that require rapid processing of a high volume of barcodes.

This camera works with Hanwha Vision’s 4K dual-sensor BCR camera and integrated software. While the 4K dual-sensor camera can be installed to monitor package status and scan barcodes from a top-down view, the 3MP mono camera can recognise barcodes on the front and sides of parcels, providing coverage for complex logistics sites, the makers say.

With Hanwha Vision’s integrated software that combines invoice tracking and surveillance monitoring, users can track barcodes and review corresponding video footage from a single platform. The camera also works with third-party VMS (video management software), allowing for integration into existing systems.

The product features AI-based barcode recognition that automatically detects and recognises the location of barcodes on packages. The HDR (High Dynamic Range) feature also removes noise in low-light conditions, providing clear images and precise barcode scanning in any lighting it’s claimed.

Visit https://hanwhavision.eu/.