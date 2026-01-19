RISCO has launched in the UK VUpoint AI. The firm describes it as a smart AI cameras and NVRs (network video recorders) that integrate with the RISCO ecosystem and the updated iRISCO app. The range delivers event verification and real-time monitoring for installers and end users across homes and businesses, the developers add.

Dave Tate, Commercial Director, RISCO UK and Ireland, said: “VUpoint AI is a game-changer for our installer community. It’s seamlessly integrated with new and existing RISCO systems, bringing advanced video intelligence without adding complexity. By pairing advanced video analytics with our cloud and control panels, customers get fewer false alarms, faster verification and advanced AI performance without the premium price tag.”

What’s new

Proactive deterrence : Built-in light and siren options to challenge intruders before entry

: Built-in light and siren options to challenge intruders before entry evidence, day and night : 4MP/5MP full-colour imaging with strong low-light performance

: 4MP/5MP full-colour imaging with strong low-light performance Smarter alerts : AI analytics including virtual line crossing, perimeter intrusion and object-left detection

: AI analytics including virtual line crossing, perimeter intrusion and object-left detection People and vehicle insights : number plate recognition (ANPR), cross counting and people counting for access and flow management

: number plate recognition (ANPR), cross counting and people counting for access and flow management IP as a Zone : Configure AI cameras to be assigned to (and managed as) a zone in a RISCO intruder system.

: Configure AI cameras to be assigned to (and managed as) a zone in a RISCO intruder system. Operational visibility: heatmaps, crowd density and queue monitoring to optimise staffing and layout

Ecosystem

VUpoint AI connects with RISCO control panels and the RISCO Cloud for unified setting/unsetting, notifications and video verification in iRISCO, and integrates with other products from the firm. Included on the software side are search tools, an intuitive video player and a device web page, with VMS (video management software) scheduled to be added as part of the package.

NVR range

The VUpoint AI NVR family offers four to 32 channel models with PoE (power over Ethernet), 4K HDMI, AI by recorder/camera support and scalable storage.

Installers purchase directly from RISCO UK. Training and technical resources are available via RISCO University and launch webinars.

Privacy and compliance

VUpoint AI supports privacy-aware configuration, data minimisation and secure remote access via the RISCO Cloud. The range is NDAA Section 889 compliant, with UKCA Declarations of Conformity for NVRs and PoE cameras and a UK PSTI Statement of Compliance available. Site operators should ensure appropriate signage and policies when using functions such as ANPR and people counting.

For more visit: https://riscogroup.com/en/vupoint-ai-video-surveillance-solution/

Watch the launch webinar: https://youtu.be/oNl4tTsDAYw?si=SuF4eZwNYQxA37-u