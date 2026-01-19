AI cameras and NVRs

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, January 19, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Alarm Engineer / DH1, Durham, County Durham
Fire And Security Engineer / WR1, Worcester, Worcestershire
Fire And Security Engineer / RG1, Reading, Berkshire
Netsuite Administrator / Letchworth, UK
Air Conditioning Engineer / Epsom
Security Systems Installation Engineer / England
Fire Alarm Installation Engineer / England
Security Systems Service Engineer / England
CCTV Systems Engineer / England
Fire And Security Engineer / BS1, Box Makers Yard, City of Bristol
Post a Job Ad
Integrated Systems

AI cameras and NVRs

by Mark Rowe

RISCO has launched in the UK VUpoint AI. The firm describes it as a smart AI cameras and NVRs (network video recorders) that integrate with the RISCO ecosystem and the updated iRISCO app. The range delivers event verification and real-time monitoring for installers and end users across homes and businesses, the developers add.

Dave Tate, Commercial Director, RISCO UK and Ireland, said: “VUpoint AI is a game-changer for our installer community. It’s seamlessly integrated with new and existing RISCO systems, bringing advanced video intelligence without adding complexity. By pairing advanced video analytics with our cloud and control panels, customers get fewer false alarms, faster verification and advanced AI performance without the premium price tag.”

What’s new

  • Proactive deterrence: Built-in light and siren options to challenge intruders before entry
  • evidence, day and night: 4MP/5MP full-colour imaging with strong low-light performance
  • Smarter alerts: AI analytics including virtual line crossing, perimeter intrusion and object-left detection
  • People and vehicle insights: number plate recognition (ANPR), cross counting and people counting for access and flow management
  • IP as a Zone: Configure AI cameras to be assigned to (and managed as) a zone in a RISCO intruder system.
  • Operational visibility: heatmaps, crowd density and queue monitoring to optimise staffing and layout

Ecosystem
VUpoint AI connects with RISCO control panels and the RISCO Cloud for unified setting/unsetting, notifications and video verification in iRISCO, and integrates with other products from the firm. Included on the software side are search tools, an intuitive video player and a device web page, with VMS (video management software) scheduled to be added as part of the package.

NVR range
The VUpoint AI NVR family offers four to 32 channel models with PoE (power over Ethernet), 4K HDMI, AI by recorder/camera support and scalable storage.

Installers purchase directly from RISCO UK. Training and technical resources are available via RISCO University and launch webinars.

Privacy and compliance
VUpoint AI supports privacy-aware configuration, data minimisation and secure remote access via the RISCO Cloud. The range is NDAA Section 889 compliant, with UKCA Declarations of Conformity for NVRs and PoE cameras and a UK PSTI Statement of Compliance available. Site operators should ensure appropriate signage and policies when using functions such as ANPR and people counting.

For more visit: https://riscogroup.com/en/vupoint-ai-video-surveillance-solution/

Watch the launch webinar: https://youtu.be/oNl4tTsDAYw?si=SuF4eZwNYQxA37-u

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close