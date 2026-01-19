Orders testimony to new tech

CATEGORIES
Explore All News
TOP STORIES

LATEST ISSUE

January 2026

READ ONLINE

Subscribe to Print Edition

SUBSCRIBE
ARCHIVE
December 2025
November 2025
October 2025
September 2025
August 2025
July 2025

Download our App

Subscribe to
Newsletter
FEATURED JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
CATEGORIES
QUICK SEARCH

This months jobs sponsored by:

PRODUCT CATEGORIES
Explore Products
TOP STORIES
SECURITY TWENTY
REGISTER
AWARDS
EVENT CALENDAR
2026
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
ALL EVENTS
VIDEO CATEGORIES
ALL VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Ajax Special event – Dare to be first
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS 2025 montage of photos
FEATURED VIDEO
WIS Awards 2025
COMPANY INFORMATION
BUSINESS & ADVERTISING
EVENTS & RECOGNITION
TESTIMONIALS

“Received the latest edition of Professional Security Magazine, once again a very enjoyable magazine to read, interesting content keeps me reading from front to back. Keep up the good work on such an informative magazine.”

Graham Penn
ALL TESTIMONIALS
GALLERIES
ST25 London – The Big Year End Celebration!
Women in Security Awards 2025
ST25 Manchester 2025
ALL GALLERIES
FIND A BUSINESS

Would you like your business to be added to this list?

ADD LISTING
FEATURED COMPANY
FEATURED COMPANY

TechMondial Limited

TechMondial Limited, established in 2004, is an international master-distributor of world-leading security technologies – primarily in the perimeter security (UVSS and…

FEATURED COMPANY

You too can have your company featured in this slot if you wish, call the office on 01922 415233 if you're interested in this.

Monday, January 19, 2026
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
Latest Jobs
Fire Alarm Engineer / DH1, Durham, County Durham
Fire And Security Engineer / WR1, Worcester, Worcestershire
Fire And Security Engineer / RG1, Reading, Berkshire
Netsuite Administrator / Letchworth, UK
Air Conditioning Engineer / Epsom
Security Systems Installation Engineer / England
Fire Alarm Installation Engineer / England
Security Systems Service Engineer / England
CCTV Systems Engineer / England
Fire And Security Engineer / BS1, Box Makers Yard, City of Bristol
Post a Job Ad
Integrated Systems

Orders testimony to new tech

by Mark Rowe

A guarding firm reports that it has seen revenue from systems solutions quadruple over the last 12 months, as it looks to provide a single-source solution. MAN Commercial Protection, which works with hundreds of customers across engineering, manufacturing, logistics, commercial and retail, has seen orders for its CCTV monitoring, intruder detection systems and remote access technology reach £400,000. Led by CEO Iain McCallister, the company believes this appetite to embrace technology will complement the traditional security services it has provided for some 32 years, such as guarding, key holding and concierge services.

Daniel Moseley, Technical Director of MAN Commercial Protection, said: “Whilst people will always be the heartbeat of our sector, we are aware of how new advancements in security systems can deliver greater efficiencies and potential cost savings for certain scenarios.

“That is why we’ve spent the last three years exploring new technology and innovations that we believe can add value to the MAN approach – we now have a comprehensive hybrid guarding model, combining on-site officers with technology, that can be tailored to suit the requirements and resources of all customers.

“Orders for our systems are testimony to this, with sales up to £400,000 and the real potential for this figure to double again in 2026.”

About the firm

MAN Commercial Protection, which employs 1500 people, offers concierge, CCTV monitoring, security guarding, systems solutions and keyholding services, as well as providing services to high profile boxing, sporting and music events. It’s a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA (Security Industry Authority) approved contractors. Last year the firm gained NSI Silver certification for COP 119, the Code of Practice for the Provision of Labour in the Security and Events Sector.

Intruder detection

The company introduced E-Guard intruder detection systems, pictured, two years ago, which provide real-time customer alerts for incidents. Placed on vacant properties, construction sites and office blocks, the solar-powered units provide a 30-metre diameter motion detection and can be installed in two hours. The firm adds that the range of systems is increasing all the time and it has just completed a £200,000 investment in upgrading its 24/7 remote control room, at its West Midlands head offce.

From here, control room operatives monitor HD CCTV cameras, motion detectors and alarm systems, providing round the clock monitoring for clients across the UK. They also give clients access to sites remotely, offering preventative protection and the ability to record and analyse any patterns in suspicious behaviour.

An example of where technology is already delivering significant operational improvement and cost savings is Britannia Shopping Centre in Hinckley. After a security review, the firm identified the solution to streamline the service delivery by reducing the out-of-hours security presence and introducing remote CCTV monitoring, using analytic software and enabling remote access to key areas of the Britannia via their 24/7 control room. A mobile response service was also put in place in case of incidents, providing complete peace of mind and thousands of pounds of cost savings for the client.

Claus Andersen, Commercial Director of MAN Commercial Protection, said: “Every client receives an initial security review, and this explores their requirements and their budgets. From there, we devise the best possible security solution that delivers protection, value and customer satisfaction. With the recent investment in technology, we know we are offering innovations that really make a difference.”

“We’re not stopping there. Our tech team are currently integrating AI-assisted video analytics, the latest drones and digital site performance management, and launching a new client dashboard to keep track of KPIs [key performance indicators] and incidents.”

Visit www.mancommercialprotection.co.uk.

Related News

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2026 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close