Orders testimony to new tech

A guarding firm reports that it has seen revenue from systems solutions quadruple over the last 12 months, as it looks to provide a single-source solution. MAN Commercial Protection, which works with hundreds of customers across engineering, manufacturing, logistics, commercial and retail, has seen orders for its CCTV monitoring, intruder detection systems and remote access technology reach £400,000. Led by CEO Iain McCallister, the company believes this appetite to embrace technology will complement the traditional security services it has provided for some 32 years, such as guarding, key holding and concierge services.

Daniel Moseley, Technical Director of MAN Commercial Protection, said: “Whilst people will always be the heartbeat of our sector, we are aware of how new advancements in security systems can deliver greater efficiencies and potential cost savings for certain scenarios.

“That is why we’ve spent the last three years exploring new technology and innovations that we believe can add value to the MAN approach – we now have a comprehensive hybrid guarding model, combining on-site officers with technology, that can be tailored to suit the requirements and resources of all customers.

“Orders for our systems are testimony to this, with sales up to £400,000 and the real potential for this figure to double again in 2026.”

About the firm

MAN Commercial Protection, which employs 1500 people, offers concierge, CCTV monitoring, security guarding, systems solutions and keyholding services, as well as providing services to high profile boxing, sporting and music events. It’s a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of highest-scoring SIA (Security Industry Authority) approved contractors. Last year the firm gained NSI Silver certification for COP 119, the Code of Practice for the Provision of Labour in the Security and Events Sector.

Intruder detection

The company introduced E-Guard intruder detection systems, pictured, two years ago, which provide real-time customer alerts for incidents. Placed on vacant properties, construction sites and office blocks, the solar-powered units provide a 30-metre diameter motion detection and can be installed in two hours. The firm adds that the range of systems is increasing all the time and it has just completed a £200,000 investment in upgrading its 24/7 remote control room, at its West Midlands head offce.

From here, control room operatives monitor HD CCTV cameras, motion detectors and alarm systems, providing round the clock monitoring for clients across the UK. They also give clients access to sites remotely, offering preventative protection and the ability to record and analyse any patterns in suspicious behaviour.

An example of where technology is already delivering significant operational improvement and cost savings is Britannia Shopping Centre in Hinckley. After a security review, the firm identified the solution to streamline the service delivery by reducing the out-of-hours security presence and introducing remote CCTV monitoring, using analytic software and enabling remote access to key areas of the Britannia via their 24/7 control room. A mobile response service was also put in place in case of incidents, providing complete peace of mind and thousands of pounds of cost savings for the client.

Claus Andersen, Commercial Director of MAN Commercial Protection, said: “Every client receives an initial security review, and this explores their requirements and their budgets. From there, we devise the best possible security solution that delivers protection, value and customer satisfaction. With the recent investment in technology, we know we are offering innovations that really make a difference.”

“We’re not stopping there. Our tech team are currently integrating AI-assisted video analytics, the latest drones and digital site performance management, and launching a new client dashboard to keep track of KPIs [key performance indicators] and incidents.”

