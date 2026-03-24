Advisory services from Corps Security

Corps Security has launched Corps Intel, to provide intelligence, specialist risk management and tailored consultancy services.

The London-based guarding and security contractor says this advisory services arm is responding to the evolving threat landscape faced by businesses: not only crime, but factors that can disrupt or harm business activities and reputation, such as protest and activism, misinformation and disinformation, geopolitical instability and increasingly interconnected systems which expose greater vulnerabilities. As the firm says, threats and threat actors can appear seemingly without warning and often unseen to their targets. Hence Corps Intel’s analyst-led intelligence delivering threat monitoring; digital footprint assessments; physical penetration and contingency testing; policy and procedure development and implementation; expert witness services; security consultancy; and subject matter expert services. Corps Intel builds on Corps Consult, the company’s specialist consulting and advisory services.

Neil Shanks, Director of Corps Intel said: “A business is only as strong as its weakest point. 99 per cent of a business’s continuity plan may be strong, but if one per cent isn’t, the business is at risk. Organisations need to spot a threat before it arrives at their door and have the correct procedures in place to deal with it effectively. It’s this peace of mind that Corps Intel provides.”

Visit: https://www.corpsintel.co.uk/.

Photo courtesy of Corps Security.